Tech

New System Mechanic 18 Professional – Optimize Your PC for Peak Performance

Comment(0)

With the growing popularity of online banking, telecommuting and social media, our lives are strongly intertwined with our computers. Many consumers are spending more time with their PC than with their families. System Mechanic 18 is here to make sure you’re not spending your time on errors, slowdowns and crashes. Keep your computer running at top speeds so you can enjoy browsing, downloading, watching and gaming faster than ever before.

Unleash your power!
With all-new System Mechanic 18 Professional, free up to 38% more RAM for all of your resource-heavy multitasking. Today’s resource-hogging apps can quickly slow down even the best PCs. System Mechanic meets that challenge head on and helps keep your PC running faster and longer. Spend less time on crashes, errors and slowdowns, and more time racking up game points, chatting with your friends and listening to music.

Greater stability!
Do more all at once – run your graphics-heavy PC games and video-editing applications, as well as numerous programs and browser tabs simultaneously.

Stronger!
Fights even more causes of PC slowdown to keep your computer running strong.

Faster!
Increases the speed and availability of CPU, RAM and hard drive resources when you launch high-demand apps for the smoothest gaming, editing and streaming.

Safer!
Removes bloatware. Wipes sensitive browsing history. Blocks dangerous system changes that compromise speed and stability.

Performance Benchmarks:
5x faster launch
50% faster repair time
12.5% faster scan time

As always, our performance-enhancing software also includes all the essential features created to address the root causes of PC slowdown so you can enjoy the performance power you’ve come to expect. For more information, please visit http://www.iolo.com/products/system-mechanic-professional/

Related Articles
Tech

Netgear Nighthawk M1 Mobile LTE Router Review

The Netgear Nighthawk M1 is a mobile LTE router designed to provide other devices fast Internet access. In addition, it offers some interesting features, which we will explain in the following article in more detail. Nighthawk M1 Overview If you also want to use the Internet on your notebook or tablet while traveling, you either […]
Tech

DoDots Tony Medrano – Changing the Way Content Is Delivered to Users

editor

Even though the actual company that DoDots Tony Medrano founded and DoDots Dani Apgar promoted is no longer on the market, the concepts that stood behind the technology associated with Dots is still shaping the online world. We are talking about the kind of content that is delivered to the end user, how it is […]
Tech

Infrastructure Monitoring Market 2018 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights: Infrastructure Monitoring is the continuous process of collection of data at regular intervals to provide alerts of unplanned downtime, resource saturation, and network intrusion. Infrastructure monitoring is also useful in forensic investigations to determine the main cause of errors. The basic objective of infrastructure monitoring is to analyze system administration practices for any […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *