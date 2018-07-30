LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign Addresses Photoshop Unicode Related Bug

Zevrix Solutions announces LinkOptimizer 5.2.6, a maintenance update to company’s workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign. LinkOptimizer lets users automatically scale and crop linked images to their InDesign dimensions at specified target resolution, convert image formats and colors, apply sharpening, and more. The new version addressed a Photoshop bug that prevents third party tools from opening images whose names contain URL encoded characters in Unicode percent escape format.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces LinkOptimizer 5.2.6, a maintenance update to its image processing automation plug-in for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/LinkOptimizer.php). Awarded 4 out of 5 stars by Computer Arts magazine, LinkOptimizer automates complex image manipulation tasks and helps users reduce the size of InDesign links, save prepress costs, and easily repurpose InDesign documents for web and mobile devices.

The new version addresses a Photoshop bug that prevents AppleScript from opening files with URL encoded names. As a result, LinkOptimizer cannot process images whose names contain UTF encoded characters in the so called Unicode percent escape format. With the new update LinkOptimizer will identify the issue during processing and inform the user of the exact nature of the problem rather than only displaying a generic error message from Photoshop. The user will be advised to remove the Unicode codes from the file name in order to process the affected images.

“LinkOptimizer has changed my life and saved me days and days of work as a retoucher for an international quarterly magazine,” says Steve Krason of Chicago based SK Design Group. “It’s a lifesaver”.

LinkOptimizer works automatically with Photoshop to eliminate the excess image data of InDesign links, perform essential image adjustments and convert image formats. For example, with just a click of a button users can:

• Optimize dozens of InDesign files

• Scale and crop images to match their dimensions in InDesign

• Change their resolution to 300 dpi

• Convert RGB images to CMYK

• Resave JPEGs as TIFF

• Run a Photoshop action on each image

As a result users can save gigabytes of disk space and countless hours of optimizing images manually, accelerate document output, reduce job turnaround and cut costs through faster processing.

Pricing and Availability:

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from Zevrix website for $259.95 USD (Lite version: $179.95) as well as from Adobe Exchange and authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS5-CC 2018.

