Kairali Ayurvedic Group Opens First Treatment Centre At Faridabad

Kairali Ayurvedic Group has opened its first Holistic Wellness & Spa centre –‘Kairali Ayurvedic Centre’ at Faridabad. Located at H.No. 409, Sector 15, near Gate No. 3, Faridabad, Haryana, the center will include a wide range of reviving wellness techniques and rejuvenating body treatments

The newly opened Kairali Ayurvedic Centre will provide a range of authentic Ayurvedic Therapies that would include relaxing massages, refreshing body works , consultation on health & diet, and other holistic healing services modeled on wellness techniques & rejuvenating body treatments offered by Kairali.

Speaking at the Inauguration, Ms. Gita Ramesh, Joint Managing Director at Kairali Ayurvedic Group said, “We all know and believe that Mother Nature heals us all. We at Kairali believe that Ayurveda is a mean through which we get healed by nature. Nature that is deeply connected from our inner soul(Inner body). To live life more fully and contently we must remain attached to our roots, and Ayurveda is the first step to be able to achieve this.”

Inclusive of 4 Treatment Rooms, the facility is replete with Steam cabinets, Shirodhara system, Ethnic wooden message tables & steam & sauna, and a consultation room.

Preventive and Regenerative program provides relief to a person suffering from migraine, sinusitis, stress and strain, whereas Detoxification treatment eases hypertension. Besides, Weight loss Program, and Panchkarma Therapy, Treatment of Arthritis etc., are among other popular treatments offered by the centre. Kairali Ayurveda also offers its own line of Ayurvedic medicines and products that are available at all its treatment centers.

The Kairali Ayurvedic Group imparts authentic Ayurveda treatments based on the inherent ability of human body to rejuvenate, heal and restore its natural balance.

Spread across 9 countries with 35 treatment centers, and residential Ayurvedic health retreats, Kairali Ayurvedic Group is famous for its medicinal and cosmetics products and a big name in Spa and Wellness industry.

The groups business practices extend to traditional Ayurvedic medicine created from the precise instructions of the ancient Vedas.

Kairali Ayurvedic Group also offers spa franchise opportunities, helping spa owners around the world develop Ayurvedic wellness centers, health retreats and spa hotels. Our development program helps entrepreneurs with everything from conceptualization to training and marketing.

About Kairali Ayurvedic Group

Kairali Ayurvedic Group was established on solid ground of Ayurveda research. Since its inception in 1989, by Mr. K.V. Ramesh and Mrs Gita Ramesh, Kairali has built on the achievements of its forefathers, developing its product infrastructure to make a diverse range of Ayurvedic medicines available to a multi-national audience. The Group, spread across 9 countries with 35 treatment centres is also into Ayurvedic Medicines & Healing Centers. Its signature Ayurvedic health retreat The Ayurvedic Healing Village is one of the leading Ayurvedic health retreats in Asia, and among the best wellness centers in the world.

The Group is founded on authentic Ayurvedic medicine and philosophy, delivering high quality natural Ayurvedic therapy and has made a name for itself in the Ayurveda industry. For further details please visit www.kairali.com