Global Footwear Market to be worth USD 280.61 Bn by 2023

Mumbai – (ROGM) – Research On Global Markets (https://www.researchonglobalmarkets.com), a firm that publishes global market reports, released a report on the Global Footwear Market, today. The report shows that the global footwear market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.44%, and reach an estimated value of USD 280.61 Bn by 2023.
According to Research On Global Markets, the global footwear market is set to witness considerable growth since consumers across the globe are always on the lookout for a variety of styles, and new trends of fashionable and innovative footwear. Also, higher disposable income and the ever-growing demand for athletic shoes because of increased awareness about health and fitness are also driving market growth.
However, Research On Global Markets remain apprehensive about the frequent changes and volatility prevailing in the global footwear market and expect rising cost of raw materials and availability of counterfeit products to be detrimental to the overall growth of the global footwear market.
Key highlights of this report:
• Current market demand along with future expected demand for footwear on the basis of various product types – athletic and non-athletic
• Current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa) market size data for the footwear market
• Current and forecasted market size data for segments based on distribution channel – online sales, supermarkets and hypermarkets, independent retail stores, and others
• Analysis of the key opportunities in the footwear market
• Competitive analysis of the major players and their performances.
This report has been formulated and designed with the purpose of giving businesses a concise understanding of the Global Footwear Market, supporting market or business dynamics, and helping brands identify their major competitors so that they can formulate strategies.
For more information, download the Global Footwear Market report (https://www.researchonglobalmarkets.com/global-footwear-market-2018-2023.html)

