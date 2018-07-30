Business

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Prospects Till, 2018 : Radiant Insights, Inc

This report studies Cosmetic Packaging in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India.

This report studies Cosmetic Packaging in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

  • Albea Group
  • RPC Group
  • HCP Packaging
  • Amcor
  • Aptargroup
  • Cosmopak
  • Gerresheimers
  • LIBO Cosmetics Company Ltd.
  • Quadpack Group
  • Rexam
  • Silgan Holding
  • World Wide Packaging

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

  • Plastic
  • Glass
  • Metal
  • Paper
  • Otherss

By Application, the market can be split into

  • Hair Care
  • Nail Care
  • Skin Care
  • Make-Ups
  • Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

  • North America
  • China
  • Europe
  • Southeast Asia
  • Japan
  • India

Table of Contents

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Professional Survey Report 2018
1 Industry Overview of Cosmetic Packaging
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Cosmetic Packaging
1.1.1 Definition of Cosmetic Packaging
1.1.2 Specifications of Cosmetic Packaging
1.2 Classification of Cosmetic Packaging
1.2.1 Plastic
1.2.2 Glass
1.2.3 Metal
1.2.4 Paper
1.2.5 Otherss
1.3 Applications of Cosmetic Packaging
1.3.1 Hair Care
1.3.2 Nail Care
1.3.3 Skin Care
1.3.4 Make-Ups
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Regions
1.4.1 North America
1.4.2 China
1.4.3 Europe
1.4.4 Southeast Asia
1.4.5 Japan
1.4.6 India

