Uncategorized

Comprehensive House and Land Packages Available at Donnybrae

Comment(0)

Donnybrae, a master-planned estate in Donnybrook, is conveniently located near numerous educational, shopping and recreational facilities.

[WHITTLESEA, 07/30/2018] – Donnybrae offers affordable and centrally located house and land packages for families in Donnybrook. The master-planned community is just a 40-minutes’ drive to the Melbourne Central Business District and is highly accessible dueto its public transport links.

Quality Home Living in a Convenient, Master-Planned Location

Donnybrae offers residents a comfortable home and a thriving community. The master-planned estate is full of green, open spaces and recreational amenities that appeal to the whole family. Building a close-knit environment is one of Donnybrae’s priorities, and the developers give back to the community whenever they can.

Donnybrae puts the resident’s needs first. Their packages are reasonably priced, and the purchase process has been simplified to help prospective residents. To ensure their safety, all transactions are conducted at their Land Sales Office to prevent dealings with unauthorised third parties.

Donnybrae delivers comprehensive house and land packages for families of all sizes. All homes come fully stocked with modern facilities and well-constructed interiors. Their homes come in a variety of forms and designs, as well as 25 or 30-year structural guarantees in case of damage.

Nearby Lifestyle, Shopping, and Educational Facilities

Donnybrae is strategically located near various residential amenities. The master-planned estate contains numerous playgrounds, parks and walking paths to help foster connections and promote healthy living among residents.

There are numerous educational facilities near Donnybrae. Residents have easy access to schools such as Craigieburn Secondary College, Hume Anglican Grammar School and Mount Ridley College. There are also several schools currently under construction near the area.

Numerous shopping centres can be found nearby. Nearby retail complex Craigieburn Central is home to shops such as Woolworth’s, Coles, Target, Aldi, and Big W. Pacific Epping Shopping Centre contains numerous supermarkets and speciality brands as well.

The Donnybrook Train Station is only a short walk away, giving residents quick access to the city centre and nearby suburbs.

About Donnybrae

Donnybrae is a master-planned estate located in Donnybrook, Victoria. Their parent company, the Dennis Family Corporation, is one of Australia’s largest privately-owned developers. They offer comprehensive house and land packages complete with numerous benefits.

For more information, visit https://donnybrae.com.au/ today.

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Huge Growth And Opportunities in Global Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market Till 2023

Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market 2018 Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key […]
Uncategorized

Marine Engines Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2016-2023

Marine engines are machines that supply power to several kinds of vessels, auxiliary equipment, generators, and propulsion systems central to maritime activities and vehicles. Different types of marine engines are available that serve different purposes of various marine vehicles and systems. Marine engines can be classified according to different criteria, including the type of propulsion […]
Uncategorized

Feel the Passion of Italy with the New Song by Palmaria!

Palmaria, Italy – 13 July 2018 – Palmaria offers its brand new music composition “Venditti Beach” that was hosted by BeatGarden Records. This awesome Italian song is performed by Rachele, being referred to as indie pop music genre. Venditti Beach sounds really fresh, powerful and impressive, having a great chance to become the favorite composition […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *