Business

LeBron James: Go West, Old Man

Comment(0)

Over a century ago, newspaper chief Horace Greeley urged Americans to “go West, young man.” Over 150 years later, it is instead an old man who is going West. Here’s a bold prediction: LeBron James is going to the Lakers. And probably Paul George. And maybe Kawhi Leonard, too. have a ball sports blog

And although some Celtics fans worry that the crossing of these three stars could interfere in our pursuit of Banner 18, here’s why Celtics fans should actually rejoice at the notion of a Lakers superteam:

1. The West: This dynamic will play out like does a crowded primary election in which candidates beat up on each other for months, only to walk into the general election wounded as a candidate. 3/4 of the superteams now reside in the Western Conference, where they will so often play and therefore adapt to each other. They will be so busy fighting each other, you see, that they will forget about us and our roster.

2. The East: LeBron’s journey out West and not to an Eastern Conference team like the 76ers will all but guarantee the Celtics’ smooth and steady stroll into the NBA Finals for the foreseeable future.

Here’s an actually bold prediction: the Celtics will beat the Warriors in game 7 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Related Articles
Business

Global Optical Amplifiers Market 2018 Business Insights, Demand, Growth and 2025 Forecast

editor

The Optical Amplifiers Market 2018 inspects the execution of the Optical Amplifiers advertise, encasing a top to bottom judgment of the Optical Amplifiers showcase state and the aggressive scene comprehensively. This report breaks down the capability of Optical Amplifiers market in the present and in addition the future prospects from different points in detail. The […]
Business

A Sure Way to Trade crypto currency online

editor

Live Crypto Chart is an online based crypto currency and bitcoin trading service. At Live Crypto Chart, you can monitor the latest crypto currency prices and have a real-time analysis of crypto currency market cap rankings globally. Do you want to exchange crypto currency with best rate? Welcome to Live Crypto Chart.com To make profit […]
Business

Choose The Right Vacation Home Rental to Spend Wonderful Vacation in Decatur

editor

This press release is written to give you an overview of leading vacation home rental where you can take advantage of high-quality services for your stay. People usually go on a vacation to enjoy a peaceful and fun-filled time with their family. And during this leisure vacation, they like to have a place where they […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *