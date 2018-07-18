Lifestyle

Kutchina opens its first exclusive store in Pune

Pune, 18th July 2018: India’s one of the leading & encompassing kitchen solution brand, Kutchina, propelled its first exclusive store in Pune, Maharashtra. The showroom is spread across 390Sqft and offers all the new and improved range of kitchen appliances with the advanced innovations from the house of Kutchina. The store offers a varied range of their Big Appliances as well as the Anti-Oxidant Water Purifiers as a result of which the store gives cynosure experience to all its customer.
The chimneys are valued between Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 50,000 and the Anti -Oxidant Water Purifiers would range in between of Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 22,000. The store is situated in the strategic location, in Shangrila Garden, Bund Garden Road, Near ICICI Bank (opposite Singh Motors).
The Kutchina store in Pune is equipped to cater to the changing tastes and preferences of the people dwelling across the city and the nearby territories. Their purchasing power has increased in recent years, but accessibility to complete solutions at one place is rare which Kutchina offers. The new Kutchina store has brought all their kitchen needs closer to their doorstep.
“Our aim is to transform the cooking scenario in Indian kitchens and make it a lifestyle experience not only in big cities but also in the smaller towns. We have witnessed changing preferences and increasing demand for our products everywhere and so we are continuously striving to offer better products and make contemporary Indian cooking a lifestyle experience. We have received good response from Patna earlier also, so decided to open yet another store for the people”, said Mr. Namit Bajoria, Director, Kutchina.

