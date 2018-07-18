Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Fetal Bovine Serum market is projected to witness a growth rate of 6.8% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Rising stem cell therapy as cell culture and development of cells in artificial environment in biopharma and biotech are the key motivators of the FBS market. The availability of FBS is reducing and the production cost is increasing as the market is experiencing unprecedented dynamics such as mergers and divestitures, raw material shortages, and product recalls. Biopharma applications such as newborn calf serum and donor bovine serum for animal health vaccine such as bovine, equine, caprine, porcine, and lapine are gaining popularity towards the development of global FBS market.

FBS is the most commonly used supplement in animal cell culture media. Cell cultures have many clinical applications in medicine, such as the production of vaccines, diagnostic tests, and cell therapy. FBS used in cell cultures contain more growth factors than other animal serum media and has the advantage of very low levels of antibodies. On the other hand, it has the disadvantage of high costs and the need for testing and the elimination of adventitious viruses, as do other media of animal origin. The cattle diseases of concern for FBS are those, which cross the placental barrier of the cow and infect the calf fetus, thus contaminating FBS and making it unsuitable for use in cell cultures. However, diagnostic labs, pharmaceutical companies, and many researchers still depend on FBS heavily to fulfill their cell culture needs.

In the present times, there are many types of FBS, which are used for special biochemical and hormonal tests, and bacterial tests suited for immunological testing. Invitrogen developed an iMatch tool specialized in finding variability in FBS and providing high grade and scale serum that can further be used in biotechnology and biopharma research works. The machine can provide testing such as determine plating efficiency, heat inactivation, gamma irradiation and reserve serum testing for customized serum base applications.

Related Reports: Biotechnology Industry

The global FBS market has three foremost cell culture protein segments, including animal derived protein, human derived protein, and synthetic protein. The animal derived protein havs significant usage in applied research such as drug development and cell structure analysis, while the human derived protein, which is collected from human blood is reliable and useful in many research studies as in developmental research such as cell-based therapeutics, tissue engineering, and drugs and vaccines development. The synthetic protein provides more efficient and reproducible results in R&D, biotechnology and adaption of advanced technology in genome engineering for synthetic biology.

The global FBS market can also be bifurcated on the basis of geography including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. The report basically covers FBS market in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and APAC regions. The US being the biggest market for FBS, and North America and Australia are major suppliers for FBS, they likely to be used in scientific research, cell cultivation and development of new vaccines. Some of the key players present within North America are Atlas Biologicals, FB Sciences, and Innovative Research. Europe after North America and Australia is a significant supplier of FBS due to its adequate demand and supply chain model among Germany, Italy, Spain, and the U.K. Asia-Pacific is expected to show continual growth owing to low labor cost, less capital investment for manufacturing of fetal bovine serum, rising demand for Australia origin fetal bovine serum, and increasing cell maintenance banks, and specialty research institutes. China is the leading country with high amount of cow slaughter for FBS extraction for use in local research and development within the country. Due to rise in cell cultivation and stem cell therapy, there is significant rise in the demand in Japan for FBS but due to low deficiency of fetal bovine blood, the end users of Japan like, Eil, Riken and Reddit Health are importing the raw material FBS from Australia or New Zealand as the serum originated from these countries is higher in grade as well as in price as that of the US.

Some Brief Table of Contents of Report

1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.4. PATENT ANALYSIS

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. FETAL BOVINE SERUM MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.2. FETAL BOVINE SERUM MARKET BY END USER

4.3. FETAL BOVINE SERUM MARKET BY APPLICATIONS

TOC Continued….

Browse full report at: Fetal Bovine Serum Market