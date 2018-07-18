Uncategorized

Disodium Octaborate Tetrahydrate Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2024

Disodium octaborate tetrahydrate is an alkaline salt with a strong odor. It is used as a pesticide and insecticide in the form of powder and mothballs. Its solubility in water is low and it is highly volatile, owing to which it is used to control moths, mold and mildew. Disodium octaborate tetrahydrate is used to control insect infestation in crops, it is used as a fumigant for clothes and for ant control. Industrially, disodium octaborate tetrahydrate is used to prevent leather and other fabrics from mold and mildew attack. The vapors of disodium octaborate tetrahydrate are toxic to insects, mildews, and molds. Additionally, disodium octaborate tetrahydrate is used as a flame retardant.

Disodium octaborate tetrahydrate is a broad range insect repellant. It is used as an insect repellant for plums, apricots, nectarines, cherries and other fruits. It controls soil diseases, potato weevil, root aphids, peach tree borer, wire worms and other insects. It is commercially available in the form of an oil suspension, liquid and powder form which is applied at the base of trees especially for peach tree borer control. In the liquid form, disodium octaborate tetrahydrate is diluted and sprayed on wood surfaces to kill termites, fungi, algae and ants. In structural woods, it can be embedded in the form of pellets. It is found to reduce dust mite populations when applied at regular intervals in residential and commercial spaces.

Disodium Octaborate Tetrahydrate Market: Growth Enablers

The growth of the pest management industry for domestic and commercial purposes has been driving the growth of disodium octaborate tetrahydrate market. This trend is expected to continue within the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing use of flame retardants in order to prevent accidents has been augmenting the growth of disodium octaborate tetrahydrate market.

Flame retardants reduce the risk of a fire starting and its propagation. This function increases the time duration available for escaping from a site of fire. However, the use of disodium octaborate tetrahydrate in large concentrations is detrimental to human health; this disadvantage of disodium octaborate tetrahydrate could hamper the growth of this market in the coming years. Bio based disodium octaborate tetrahydrate which are milder on the environment are expected to open new areas of opportunity for the disodium octaborate tetrahydrate market in the coming years.

Disodium Octaborate Tetrahydrate Market: Key Players

The key players in this market are ABI Chemicals, AK Scientific, Alfa Aesar, Angene, Apollo Scientific Ltd, Conier Chem, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd, Dalian Haokang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, GFS Chemicals, Finetech Industry, Hangzhou Uniwise International Co., Ltd, Hengyang KT Chemical Co., Ltd, J and K Scientific, Merck Millipore, Sigma – Aldrich, TCI, Wuhan Fortuna Chemical Co., Ltd, Triveni Chemicals and Tractus Co. Ltd among others.

