Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Market Applications, Key Players, Regions 2016 – 2024

Global Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Market: Synopsis

Combined cycle gas turbines effectively challenge the working and efficiency of conventional, simply designed cycle plants by producing approximately 50.0% more power from the same fuel used. In order to achieve this result, combined cycle gas turbines utilize a steam and a gas turbine in unison. Moreover, the waste heat produced out from the gas turbine is directed toward the steam turbine close by, which creates additional power.

According to the analysts, the global combined cycle gas turbine market could be classified into two segments based on design. There are some popular designs which find application in environments where the power needs are low and space restrictions are high.

This publication is an all-embracing guide for players aiming to settle at the pinnacle of the global combined cycle gas turbine market. With significant aspects such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and value chain analysis in view, the authors of the report have brought to light the pivotal features of the market.

Global Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Market: Trends and Opportunities

The demand for combined cycle gas turbine is anticipated to become aggressive as power generation firms adopt the systems at a peak proportion. These companies are expected to be compelled by the rising number of regulations and laws pertaining to nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide emissions, carbon footprint, and other particulate substances.

The combined cycle gas turbine market could also gain traction while competing well with the market for renewable energy. Combined cycle gas turbine plants boast an average lifespan of 30 years, whereas renewable energy power plants live up to only 20 years. In terms of cost, while combined cycle gas turbine generates power at an economical cost of US$500/kw to US$800/kw, renewable energy costs from US$1,500/kw to US$3,000/kw. Thus, it is proven that combined cycle gas turbines are much more durable, economic, and efficient.

