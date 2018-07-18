Business

Avatoon

Our site is all about making the process of getting a handmade avatar more accessible, and easy. We design your avatars based on the photo you send us and the style you choose meaning each avatar is one of a kind.

Our goal is to make avatars that genuinely stand out in quality from the ones you can currently find online. The only way to achieve that was to make each of them by hand, so we reached out to our contacts and convinced them to join us in our endeavor to make our vision come true.
