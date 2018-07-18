Business

Allen Head Screws – Lightning Bolt & Supply, INC

Comment(0)

7/18/2018 – Socket Head Cap Screws, which are also known as Allen head screws are stock items at Lightning Bolt in many materials sizes. These screws come with a hexagonal cross-section socket in the head and require an Allen wrench or hex key to drive them into material and secure them into a structure.

Commonly used in machine parts, die fixture, and clamping, Allen head screws enable you to drive in and secure this type of fastener where there is not sufficient space to use a traditional socket or wrench. A drill head with an Allen head bit drives the screw into place typically where only an in-and-out motion is feasible. Socket cap screws are used in automotive, boating, and machinery based equipment.

There are a wide variety of Socket Head Cap Screws. Most Socket Head Cap Screws are designed with a small head, followed by a smooth rod, and then threaded to the end of the screw. The heads may be cylindrical, flat or button and come with a threaded or unthreaded shoulder.

Socket cap screws are made from an assortment of elements and should be wisely selected depending on its outlined purpose. Below is a list of common materials used to make Allen head screws and how they should be used.

About The Author:-
http://lightningboltandsupply.com/allen-head-cap-screws.html
Allen Head Screws – Socket Head Cap Screws, which are also known as Allen head screws are stock items at Lightning Bolt in many materials sizes. These screws come with a hexagonal cross-section socket in the head and require an Allen wrench or hex key to drive them into material and secure them into a structure.

Contact Details:
Lightning Bolt & Supply Inc
10626 S Choctaw Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
225272-6200

Related Articles
Business

Affordable and Simple WordPress Hosting Is Being Offered By Hosting Economico

editor

Carpi, Modena (March 26, 2018) -The technical facets of running WordPress is a serious business and only specialists with adequate tools and technologies to manage speed, security, regular backups, etc. can be trusted with the job. Hosting Economico is an online store offering WordPress Hosting and all related services at affordable rates having all the […]
Business

Enjoy an Excellent Shopping Experience at Manor Lakes

Manor Lakes is close to several major shopping destinations, with services catering to a host of family needs. [MANOR LAKES, 15/06/2018] – Manor Lakes offers its residents convenient access to a host of retail and lifestyle options. The master-planned estate is close to several shopping destinations that cater to the needs of families. Shopping Options […]
Business

Cyber Security Consulting Services Acclaimed the Best from CDG.io

Today business owners are facing a dilemma while tackling the hackers who are creating enormous trouble in running the IT section of their business. The problems occur as the data breaches take place. This problem is one of those which can ruin your company and you would not even know about it. Silently this thing […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *