YRF will also Distribute “Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka 3D” by the same company later this year

Yash Raj Films which is distributing the forthcoming Indian animation films “Hanuman Vs Mahiravana 3D” & “Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka 3D” have pushed the release of “Hanuman Vs Mahiravana 3D” to July 6, 2018 to avoid a clutter of 3D release.

Produced by innovative animation content company Green Gold Animation, “Hanuman Vs Mahiravana 3D” and “Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka 3D” will be released in Hindi and Tamil languages across India in stereoscopic 3D & normal 2D versions.

Speaking about this decision to delay the film, Rohan Malhotra, Vice President – Distribution, Yash Raj Films said, “Over the past few days, there have been multiple changes in the release schedule of 3D movies, so we decided it’s best to delay the release of our movie “Hanuman Vs Mahiravana 3D” so we can space the 3D releases in a manner which does not result in competing movies cannibalising each other’s business. The producers have conceptualised, designed & produced “Hanuman Vs Mahiravana 3D” in stereoscopic 3D so on 6 July 2018 we want Indian audiences to experience a homegrown Indian 3D animation film in all its glory.”

Elaborating on their distribution deal with YRF, Rajiv Chilaka, CEO of Green Gold Animation said, “YRF is a big and strong partner for us and we have worked together in the past and we are happy that this partnership will bring two amazing stereoscopic 3D animated movies for Indian audiences. “Hanuman vs Mahiravana 3D” is an Untold story from the Ramayana and is an action packed family movie and we are targeting teenage and older audiences with this movie.”

This collaboration with Indian animation for YRF will amplify the reach of these films to their widest possible audience, ensuring Indian audiences get the best of home grown entertainment.

Details

Synopsis of Hanuman vs Mahiravana 3D

The quest to rescue princess Sita is coming to an end as Rama and his army of monkeys make their final push for victory against the demon king Ravana of Lanka. In the ensuing battle, Rama defeats and disarms Ravana but magnanimously spares his life. That night, Ravana unleashes his most powerful ally; his brother Mahiravana, a dark and powerful sorcerer who rules over the Underworld. Mahiravana’s shadow casts a blanket of deception over Rama’s army and the unseen enemy captures Rama and Lakshmana. Mahiravana intends to kill the two princes at day break to fulfill a prophecy that will make him invincible. Can Rama’s friend Hanuman save them before it is too late?

Credit Slate of Hanuman vs Mahiravana 3D

a) Producer: Rajiv Chilaka, Samir Jain & Srinivas Chilakapaudi

b) Director: Ezhil Vendan

c) Starring: Animated Characters of Rama, Sita, Hanuman, Lakshman, Sugriva, Vibhishana, Ravana, Mahiravana, Sage Tamisra, Taka & Baka

d) Writer: Narayanan Vaidyanatan

Synopsis of Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka 3D

On the emperor’s invitation, Chhota Bheem, now stronger than ever, is in the kingdom of China, participating in a prestigious martial arts competition. When Kia, the emperor’s daughter is taken by her uncle Zuhu, Bheem and team go after the kidnappers, but Zuhu is unlike any enemy Bheem has ever encountered. Steeped in dark magic and martial arts Zuhu is pure evil, Bheem may just have met his nemesis in the land of Dragon.

Credit Slate of Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka 3D

a) Producer: Rajiv Chilaka, Samir Jain & Srinivas Chilakapaudi

b) Director: Rajiv Chilaka

c) Starring: Animated Characters of Chhota Bheem, Chutki, Jaggu, Raju, Kalia, Princess Kia and Zuhu

d) Writer: Nidhi Anand & Teja Pratap

About Green Gold Animation

Green Gold Animation is a pioneer in creating original Indian animation content and has been entertaining the younger generation for over a decade. The shows produced by Green Gold have been hugely popular across all leading kid’s TV channels like Cartoon Network, Pogo, Discovery Kids, Hungama & Disney, drawing an active viewership of over 60 million kids. The popularity of the characters created by Green Gold has transcended over the years and it has helped the company establish itself as a leading player in Licensing & Merchandising, Movie Production & Distribution, Digital Business, Retail Stores and Events.