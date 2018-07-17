Lifestyle

Rosso Brunello Announces ‘End of Season Sale’

Rosso Brunello, a premium footwear brand for men and women designed in Italia announces its ‘End-of-season Sale’ across its stores and online in India. Get ready for a shopping spree as the brand promises sale up to 50% starting 23rd June 2018.

Rosso Brunello collection for men has loafers, lac-ups, moccasins, sandals, sneakers, monk straps crafted with a classic appeal. The collection has a pair for every occasion that is contemporary in style and yet classic timeless addition in every gentle man’s wardrobe.

Discover this collection of iconic women’s shoes from perfect pumps to statement sandals, luxury boots to off-duty flats, trainers, the designer shoe collection takes luxury to new heights and is sure to add wow factor to every occasion.

Rosso Brunello’s range for men and women’s footwear – are today synonymous with superior quality, value and service.Best time to get variety into your wardrobe and stock up with up to 50% off* on all trends.

Hurry! Rush to the store for more exciting offers. Sale last till stock ends!

Available at all Rosso Brunello Stores:

Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, New Delhi, Amritsar, Ahmdabad, Chandigarh, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Uttar Pradesh

MUMBAI: Inorbit mall, Infinity mall, High Street Pheonix, Pheonix Market City(Kurla), Seawoods Grand Central, T2 International Airport

DELHI: Pacific Mall, Select City, Connaught Place

CHENNAI : New Domestic Terminal, Chennai

Time:11 am – 9 pm

Also Available online on www.rossobrunello.com–

