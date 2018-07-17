Business

Overview of top class dental devices manufacturer in Korea – Wonhyo Inc

It is an honor for me to introduce our company to you.
Wonhyo Inc. started out its business in 1967 and has been in this dental device business over 50 years. We grew steadily over the years and have been making our efforts to distribute the high quality dental products in Korea and also provide our customers with quick customer service.
With our efficient and scientific management we provide superior service to our customers and we put top priority on the customer’s satisfaction.
Our company pursuit different style business operation, we formulate agent system and keep educating the staff of the agents. Moreover we do advertise directly too many dental universities and dental hospital. We invite professors and researchers to hold dental seminars.
We are sure that we can provide world top class dental devices with our 30 years know-how.
1967.06.
Establish WONHYO DENTAL EQUIPMENT PRIVATE COMPANY
1999.12.
Establish WONHYO INC. (Incorporated Company)
Every year
Attend below exhibitions & congresses
SIDEX exhibition in Coex
GAMEX exhibition in Coex
DIDEX
YESDEX
The congress of “The Korean Academy of Endodontics”
The congress of “The Korean Academy of Conservative Dentistry”
Dentech China
Dental South China
SINO Dental Show
ADF exhibition in Paris
Greater New York exhibition
GT3+
Compatible
For any ordinary Ni-Ti File
T-One File, Protaper
Reverse
One File, Waveone, Reciproc Dental equipment’s manufacturer
Unique features
1. Special nano coating
– Extended Life
– Resistance to wear and fatigue breakdown
2. Feature
– Asymmetric design
– Highly efficient cutting
– NO SCREW-IN effect
Efficient debris removal

Business

