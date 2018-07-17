Business

Nigeria news has had a colourful, interesting and fascinating history. Traditionally, Nigeria news was transmitted with a selection of local instruments: drums, sticks, gongs, fire, and voice e.t.c. Get far more information about Okay Nigeria

The neighborhood people today must find a method to transmit news of joy, death and war to their community without the advantages of cell phones, radios, tv and all latest technologies.

This really is exactly where the story gets exciting.

The people today devised strategies to communicate lengthy distance with the ‘famous talking drums’. It is fascinating to watch masters of this act; send and obtain messages merely by beating a drum. For the unwary onlooker, the drummers are causing a cacophony of sounds, but to the trained ears on the drummers; a lively, heated argument or conversation akin to cell phone chat of right now is going on.

In jest, drummers happen to be recognized to query the beauty and womanliness with the other neighborhood and strength of its male folk. The drum was an integral element on the communal life. The drum marked calendar of festivals from the communities. It recorded deaths, births.

Today, Nigeria News is transmitted primarily by means of the radio, newspaper and electronic version. First, Nigeria news was transmitted via the newspapers, state owned radio and later government owned Tv stations. In the course of these periods, the government had monopoly of dissemination of details to Nigerians. In time, private owned newspapers, radio and tv stations came on board to challenge the government owned corporations.

