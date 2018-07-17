Your company or business is only as successful as the satisfaction level of your customers. The more knowledge you have on your customers, the better you can reach and satisfy their needs and wants. In other words, the more customer insights you have, the more you are likely to succeed as a business.

Traditional Research Methodologies are no longer as effective as they used to be for businesses to thrive. Thanks to the recent technological advancements and the internet, customer experience has been redefined. The ever-growing online consumer culture has provided consumers with convenient and faster services.

Businesses seeking to remain viable and meet customer expectations, integrating recent technologies is imperative. More specifically, Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Artificial Intelligence can help a business gather customer interests and preferences so as to better understand their needs and wants. In turn, a business can hence tailor their services based on the reliable and intelligent information gathered by AI. The ultimate result should be increased customer experience and satisfaction.

For the purposes of this article, we shall be focusing on how Artificial Intelligence is used to find customer insights.

Interpreting Large Amounts Of Data

As previously mentioned, customer insight is very important for the growth and success of a business. However, customer data insights can be overwhelming in terms of amount and the ability to interpret them. Additionally, customer behaviors are often unpredictable and messy.

As much as the gathered information on customer behaviors is important, it is only beneficial if it can be fully understood. This is where Artificial intelligence comes in. AI is known to distil the information into something more coherent and relevant.

So, how exactly does Artificial intelligence used to find customer insights? The successful implementation of Artificial Intelligence is based on three vital aspects. They include Business context, real-time delivery of insights and data unification. Let us take a look at each of them.

Real-Time Delivery Of Insights

By utilizing customers touchpoints, you’ll be able to receive customer insights in real- time. However, most businesses that rely on APIs cannot access all the data required on the customer’s touchpoint. Such business ends up adding third-party integrations to their systems to aid in accessing these touchpoints.

Yet, delivering real-time insights remains a challenge. Artificial Intelligence, on the other hand, is able to deliver insights in real- time effectively. As a result, you should be able to provide real-time engagements with your customers.

Business Context

Different businesses and companies have their own unique touchpoints. Artificial intelligence gathers and interprets information on touchpoints to find out how they significantly impacted customer behavior and journey. This way, you are able to find out the suitable touchpoints that will help shape customer behavior positively. The ultimate result is to increase business performance.

Data Unification And Integration

There’s an increase in customer information that is getting harder and harder to interpret. However, AI provides data unification tools that can make data interpretation and unification easier and faster.

Companies no longer have to spend a lot of time and money trying to gather information. Numerous platforms that utilize AI such as customer journey analytics platforms offer such services at a reasonable cost.

