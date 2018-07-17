Tech

Global Smart Transportation Market to Expand by 9% till 2023

Comment(0)

July 17, 2018
Mumbai – (ROGM) – Research on Global Markets (https://www.researchonglobalmarkets.com), a global market research firm, released a report on the Global Smart Transportation Market today. The highlight of the report is that the global smart transportation market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% and be worth USD 116.85 Bn by 2023.
Research on Global Markets believes that smart transportation networks are a significant step toward achieving smart cities across the globe. The advent of Internet of Thing (IoT) devices and smart sensors, coupled with the rise in population and urbanization across the world, is driving the demand for global connected vehicles (https://www.researchonglobalmarkets.com/global-connected-vehicle-market-2018-2023-75383.html) and improved transport systems for the public.
However, according to Research on Global Markets, the high initial investment required for implementing smart transportation network remains a challenge. Improvement of existing roads or rail networks takes time, which can inconvenience commuters and affect day to day communication.
Other key highlights of the report are –
1. The United States’ smart transportation market, is witnessing the highest investments, with around USD 160 Bn already pumped in, in 2016. Connected vehicles in the U.S., as a result of this, will thrive.
2. Sluggish internet penetration in developing and underdeveloped countries is a major challenge.
3. The growth of smart transportation networks is driving the adoption of smart vehicles.
For more information, download the Global Smart Transportation Market report here-https://www.researchonglobalmarkets.com/global-smart-transportation-market-2018-2023.html

Related Articles
Tech

3D Rendering Software Market Trends Research and Projections 2018-2023

Market Highlights: 3D rendering software offers a huge benefit for graphic engineers to design photorealistic models and provide blueprints to the clients to leverage the skill competencies for designing environmental and product designs. Some of the renowned software tools such as Sketchup, Blender, Auto-Cad and Rhino aids the designers to provide their innovative designs to […]
Tech

Computer Vision Market Global Size, Segments, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis: Computer vision is an application of artificial intelligence and deep learning techniques aimed at providing computers a visual understanding of the surroundings. Computer vision is capable of performing image acquisition, image processing and image analysis. Image acquisition is the process of converting images into binary data which can be used for analysis purpose. […]
Tech

Key Features of RPM Standard Sensor in Aircraft

editor

Based on the model of the magneto installed in your aircraft, there are several different models / types of RPM standard sensors for aircraft. The RPM standard sensors you select and use would therefore depend on the brand of magneto in your aircraft. Typical RPM standard sensors (as manufactured by J P Instruments) include: RPM […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *