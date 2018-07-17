Foley Catheters Market 2018; Topmost Players like Coloplast, Cook, Teleflex, Medline Industries, etc. by 2023

Complete Study of Foley Catheters Market Research Report is added on MarketResearchFuture.com with Latest Advancement. Detail analysis on possible segments and sub segments of the Foley Catheters Market. Along with this regional analysis of the market which includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Global Foley Catheters Market – Overview

Global Foley Catheters Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of ~7.8% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach USD 987.3million by 2023. Foley catheter mostly used when the patient have infection, swollen prostate or bladder stones for drain urine from the bladder. It is a hollow and flexible urinary drainage tube that passes through the urethra and urinary bladder to drain urine. It is the most common type of urinary catheters. It is designed with the purpose to left in place for short or long periods of time.

The global Foley catheters market is showing the significant growth; mainly due to increase in patient population suffering with Urinary tract infection, kidney and other renal diseases. Also increasing in aging population is one of the major factor for the growth of Foley catheters market. According to National Kidney foundation, 10% of world’s total population was affected by chronic kidney disease in 2015. Foley catheters are consider very useful in treatment management of acute urinary retention and chronic urinary retention. According to American Society of Nephrology, around 26 million Americans are suffering from chronic kidney disease.

Top players – Foley Catheters Market:

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Coloplast Ltd (Denmark), Cook (US), Teleflex (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), and Medtronic (Republic of Ireland).

Segments:

Global Foley catheters market has been segmented on the basis of type of material latex, silicone, silicone elastomer coated latex, hydrophilic polymer coated latex, Polytetrafluoroethylene PTFE (Teflon) coated latex, and others.

On the basis of type, it is segmented into 2-way catheters, 3-way catheters, 4-way catheters, and others.

On the basis of end user, it is segmented into medical research center, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers.

Global Foley catheters Market – Regional Analysis

The market of foley catheters is much higher in the Americas region. There are huge population suffering with various urologic diseases. According to Urology Care Foundation, in 2015, quarter to a third of men and women in the United States were suffering from involuntary urination. Millions of the Americans are facing the problems of involuntary urination and about 33 million have overactive bladder representing symptoms of urgency, frequency and with or without urge incontinence.

Europe is also consider huge market for foley catheters players, owing to increasing number of hospitalized patients due to various medical complications. According to last statistics published by EUROPA in 2014, an average duration of hospital stay in the European country is 5.2 days to 10.5 days.

Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa region are considering the big market. Whereas country like India and china of Asia Pacific region are considering fastest growing region due to presence of huge population suffering with urologic diseases, additionally they are open to adopt new technology, and best treatment option from developed, this gap between the developed and developing countries will present significant growth opportunity for the foley catheters market players in the coming years. Whereas the Middle East and Africa are low market due to his incapability of investment.

