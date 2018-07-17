Environment

A Month Until Zayed Sustainability Prize Submission Deadline

Comment(0)

Abu Dhabi, 9th July 2018 — With just one month to go until the 9th August deadline, the Zayed Sustainability Prize has today issued a call-out to organisations and schools to submit their entries for the annual global award.

This year, the Prize broadened its mandate to align itself with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the UAE’s developing national agenda. The awards now recognise innovations in the sustainability categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water and Global High Schools.

Commenting on this year’s submissions process, Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, said:

“While we have witnessed many outstanding achievements over the past 10 years, we are excited to note that under the Prize’s new format, interest levels in the new categories of health, food and water have been reflected in the sheer volume of responses we have received. That said, we would like to encourage those with a sustainability solution at hand to apply for the Prize.

“While there is shared assessment criteria across all categories for the solution to be innovative, impactful and inspirational, a key difference is that organisations must demonstrate an existing and operational sustainability solution; high schools are able to submit a concept or idea for a project proposal that they will develop within 12-24 months.”

Each of the five categories has a winning prize fund of US$600,000, which is primarily awarded so that organisations can further invest and develop their sustainability solution. The Global High Schools category is split into six winners, one per world region, with each of the six winners eligible for up to US$100,000 in project funding.

For more information on how to submit an entry, go to: www.ZayedSustainabilityPrize.com

-ENDS-

Related Articles
Environment

Liquid Nitrogen Market Popular Trends & Technological Advancements to Watch Out for Near Future 2022

editor

Global Liquid Nitrogen Market is predicted to grow at approximately 6% by 2022 Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- The liquid nitrogen market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 6% during the period 2018 to 2022. Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2133 Market Highlights Liquid nitrogen is formed at very low temperature […]
Environment

5 Real Benefits of Hiring Professional Wedding Photographers

When you don’t know how to determine the best wedding photographer, you are often left with endless and overwhelming options. When you compare one photographer’s packages to another it might leave you in a state of confusion. In the end, it all boils down to one question that you ask yourself and that is if […]
Environment

Bio Fuels Market Global Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, by Forecast to 2023.

editor

The Bio fuels market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 5.7 % during the forecast period. Market Highlights Biofuels can be used in traditional engines with little or no modification. The automobile plays an important role in displacing fossil fuels and is a cleaner and renewable alternative. Also, the use of biofuels in […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *