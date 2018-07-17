Business

2019 Guangzhou International Intensive Livestock Farming & Feed Processing Industry Exhibition (GILE 2019)

taunch support in 2018 Guangzhou International Intensive Livestock Farming & Feed Processing Industry Exhibition (GILE 2018). As a plurality of domestic associations plan to attend our exhibition, but due to the tight time, it is recommended that the Organizing Committee adjust the exhibition time. After the negotiation from the Organizing Committee, GILE 2018, originally scheduled to be held on August 18-20, 2018, has been adjusted to August 18-20, 2019 (tentative). Sorry for the Inconvenience caused! Please be aware.

Title: 2019 Guangzhou International Intensive Livestock Farming & Feed Processing Industry Exhibition (GILE 2019)
Date: 18th-20th,August, 2019
Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou
Organizer：Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group
Event Profile：Breeding Stock，Veterinary Medicine & Animal Health Products，Animal Feed & ，Feed Manufacturing Equipment，Animal Husbandry Equipment，Bio-energy，Packaging, Cold Chain & Logistics，Quality Control & Testing Equipment，New Animal Husbandry Technology & Solutions
TEL :86-20-36657000
FAX:86-20-36657099
E-Mail:grand.wa@grahw.com GILE2018@yeah.net
Website:http://www.gil-expo.com/

