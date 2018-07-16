Business

UK could save £15 billion every year by lifting construction productivity

Comment(0)

Copenhagen, Denmark – April 27th, 2018 – Last December, the UK government announced its new productivity programme which is expected to deliver savings of £15bn every year. The programme is called Transforming Infrastructure Performance (TIP). Its main objective is to boost construction productivity and revolutionise the UK building sector in terms of infrastructure investment.

By now, it becomes evident that digital technologies are already showing the way for a more efficient and collaborative building sector. That being said, digital adoption is a key factor for the future of the industry.

The journey for a more efficient and data-driven construction industry has just begun and despite the challenges that might appear along the way we enter an era of remarkable opportunities in construction technology.

GenieBelt can be a driver of change for UK construction and can contribute to increasing transparency and accountability in the building sector. Our software is founded on three strategic pillars that allow you take full control of your construction project. Empower collaboration between agents, detect where the problems are stemming from and use reliable data as the basis for your project decisions.
‘There is a real passion from the founders of GenieBelt to deliver improved margins through strong collaboration in the industry and by continuing the approach taken today in employing industry experienced personnel to take the next steps forward’, concludes Jason Ruddle UK Managing Director at GenieBelt.

About GenieBelt
GenieBelt is a leading real-time construction management software, with aim to disrupt construction industry.

Related Articles
Business

Bio-Based Polypropylene Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

We have produced a new premium report Bio-Based Polypropylene Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Bio-Based Polypropylene. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report […]
Business

Infrared Sensor Market: Global Research Report Analysis, size, sales and Forecast by2024

editor

Infrared sensors are devices emitting, detecting, receiving infrared waves as heat and infrared radiation. However, there are only a few among these sensors which are capable of only receiving the waves. Most of the infrared detectors are coated with either Fresnel lenses or parabolic mirrors for receiving infrared waves from an entire area. As these […]
Business

Electric Motors Market: Key Players and Production Information analysis

The positive investor sentiment in the manufacturing sector will prove immensely beneficial to the growth of the global electric motors market, finds a latest report by Transparency Market Research. The report, titled, ‘Electric Motors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 – 2019,’ states that the market will log a […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *