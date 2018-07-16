Business

The professional Daewoo Silver art Manufacturing Process in South Korea

Pricing formula of silver/gold products Offered price shall be fixed subject to daily KITCO silver/gold price of the end day of prior month from shipping.
General payment term 50% of total amount to be paid by cash with order and remaining 50% on the date of shipping.
Normal Delivery term Shipment will be made within 45 days of Firm Order.
General Instructions:
The above Marketing Policy may be reviewed from time to time considering the market conditions.
For further details, please contact our corporate office and Service center.
KOREA AIR MORNING CALM” Magazine Publication National Competency Standards Korea “Metalwork” Evaluation group Shila Hotel in Jeju Island Deliver
• Shila Hotel Deliver
• Kwangjuyo Deliver
• Ehwa Womans University Deliver
• Korean Air VIP Freebies Deliver
• National Museum of Korea Deliver
• Foundation Corporation
• Korea Cosmetics Sulhwasoo Company Deliver
• Grand Hyatt Hotel Deliverpspan
• Konkuk University Forging Lecture Samyang 100 a centenary production
• Kookmin University Foriging Lecture Daewoo Silver Art Company Establishment Silver art home decoration products Korea

Brass Spoon
Specification
Name Brass Spoon
Weight (g) 120Â±5
Size 165Ã—35
Quality Bronze
Use Kitchenware
Process Forging

Our Daewoo Silver Art Company promise to produce outstanding designs
Using our credibility and honesty as a foundation. We also do our best to provide the best products at reasonable prices, complete as, and continue to do our best to please our customers.
We offer high quality silverware, Brassware like silver art VIP gift, home decoration products, Korean Spoon Set, Frame, Kettle, Hand Mirror, Plate, Bowl and on. Brass spoon manufacturer Korea

