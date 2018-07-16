Education

SRM Student George Bagged Dell Campassador of the Year

Comment(0)

Chennai: Blessin George Varghese, currently a second year B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering student of SRM Institute of Science And Technology, Chennai has bagged the first rank among 4000 competitors in Dell’s Campus Ambassador Program. This is SRM IST’s first title in the competition. Dell Campassador is one of its kind students outreach program in which students are given a chance to test their overall skill sets and also to get a peek into the corporate world. It is initiated in association with Microsoft’s Windows 10.
Blessin applied for the program online in his first semester and had to clear an aptitude test, followed by several levels of interviews. Then, he had to complete several competitions and tasks in order to keep himself ahead of the rest. Blessin was named the first quarter topper too. He is from Idukki, Kerala and is currently pursuing his undergraduate degree and research. He is also a part of Developer Student Clubs-initiated by Google Developers. His interest lies in the area of performance oriented computing by improving hardware’s capabilities.
During his free time, he takes coding classes for students in the higher secondary section. In midst of these, he proposed an idea of a “Smart Electricity Meter based on Android” and was ranked first for this competition too. He won an opportunity to intern at YourStory Bangalore for this. For the fully presentation based “My PC, My Story” competition, he was invited to Dell Office at Bangalore and won the 2nd position in same. Also, he proposed the idea of a high performance laptop which is called “Model X” for the Dell Design Wars Challenge. He was announced as theprogram’s overall winner during the Grand Finale at the Dell Office in Bangalore on 20th of June. Also, he won an opportunity to intern at Dell. He has won several competitions and scholarships in the field of technology from his school level. “Confidence, deeper thoughts and out of the box thinking is what helped me to achieve this” – he says.

Related Articles
Education

IBM Announces a Data Science Certification in Collaboration with Jigsaw Academy

14 June 2018, Bengaluru, Press Release – IBM and Jigsaw Academy recently entered into a certification tie-up, in a step to add more long-term value for students in select collaborative Full Stack programs. Students will now be able to earn a certification each from Jigsaw Academy as well from as IBM, the latter at no […]
Education

8 Interesting Facts About Apple Company

editor

Who today does not know Apple’s Owner Steve Jobs who had created Apple, today you will be talking about the Apple company’s Fact, These are 8 fun Apple Company Facts, so let’s start 1. Apple was founded in 1976 on the date of April Fools (Stupid Day). 2. Apple was the picture of Newton in […]
Education

Computational Social Sciences Workshop 2018

The Centre for IT and Society hosted the Workshop recently on “Computational Methods in Social Sciences” at the Social Sciences and Humanities Department, IIIT Delhi. The University of Chicago, Delhi Centre and Microsoft Research, India supported the 2-day event. This was a first-of-its-kind workshop in India that witnessed the participation of well-reputed international academics from […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *