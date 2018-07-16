Tech

Robert Miller Congratulates Future Electronics for Keystone’s 2017 Platinum Sales Performance Award

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) July 16, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, was recently awarded Keystone Electronics’ 2017 Platinum Sales Performance Award.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked his team for their hard work and dedication, and congratulated everyone who contributed to the company winning the award.

“Keystone Electronics is proud to award Future Electronics our highest honor as a distributor, Keystone’s Platinum Sales Performance Award,” said Troy David, President of Keystone Electronics. “It is a pleasure to work with the Future Electronics team, and we look forward to growing together in the years ahead.”

Future’s performance in 2017 built on their success from the previous year, when they won Keystone’s Superior Sales Performance Award.

“Future is grateful for this important recognition from Keystone,” said Heather Goldsmith, Business Unit Leader of Electromechanical products at Future Electronics. “Keystone and Future have a collaborative, innovation-focused partnership aimed at meeting customer needs through best-in-class service. We look forward to continuing and growing this outstanding partnership.”

Robert Miller, President, founded the privately held company in 1968, and believes that his employees are the company’s greatest asset. For more information about Future Electronics, visit:www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

