Notary services: your primary partner in litigations handling

The first person that comes to our mind when any breach of commitment or promise has been committed is a Notary public. A notary public is appointed by the Attorney General of the state on behalf of the government. The people so appointed are accredited and appointed specifically to witness the signing of important documents and administer oaths. A notary public acts as a third party witness to the signing of the document of consent and also the fact that both the parties have signed the document in their own power, willingly without any distress or pressure.

The most significant reason for notarization of documents is that it is a deterrent to fraud. A statement stated in a document that has been notarized cannot be denied by any of the parties in the court of law. None of the parties that have signed a notarized document can plead in the court that he or she had done so under coercion or undue influence. Even though the most important role of this profession has been discussed, there are some other services that notaries are allowed to render if they are lawyers, including:

• Power of attorney and wills

• Marriage abroad

• Fingerprinting

• Survivorship applications

• Affidavits

• Mobile notary services,

• Passport processing

• Letter of invitation

• Consent to travel letter

• Criminal background checks etc.

So for all your businesses that create the need for notarization or other services related to it, commissioner of oaths, consent to travel, power of attorney and wills, etc. you should seek for individuals or organizations that are authorized, and provide well organized and inclusive document notarization. The services need to be assessed, analyzed and compared to find the most time and cost effective notary service. To realize the importance of notary and realizing the support it can provide can help you go a long way with your legal proceedings and other issues.

