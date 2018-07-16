Business

NameExperts Can Make Buying Premium Domains an Easy and Effortless Job

Comment(0)

Owings Mills, MD ( webnewswire.com ) July 16, 2018 – NameExperts is a professional domain name broker offering expertise helping people buy and sell premium domains. They also evaluate domain names and advise the buyer and seller about its true worth.

“Navigating the world of domain names is not easy for an outsider with no experience or expertise in the area. For example, it’s not easy to get in touch with original domain owners. When finally, someone does manage to contact them, they quote an inflated price – more than what the buyer could afford and sometimes more than its actually worth. These sellers can smell an eager buyer from a mile away and will push for outrageous prices at times. It can often take an expert and a lot of negotiating to get them to agree to a better price,” says a spokesperson.

Domain experts quote statistics and facts to sellers to convince them that they could end up losing money for holding out and demanding a higher price. “But we make sure that buyers aren’t taken for a ride. This is because we offer both, buy side and sell-side brokerage. The buyer could well be our client tomorrow looking to sell some of his premium domains,” he adds.

NameExperts also helps sellers find the right buyer and the right price for their domain name. They help the client evaluate the domain’s value, market the domain name, and even negotiate with the buyer. They also help with the transfer of the doamins.

NameExperts assists clients with finding a domain name within their budget. “Generally, the golden rule about premium domains is that their value depends on the buyer’s willingness to pay for the website. For example, some domain names may appear simple, but they could be the name of the buyer’s business or an abbreviation. Sometimes, it could be their brand name and we help find the perfects fits at the right price,” adds the spokesperson.

About Name Experts:

Name Experts is managed by Joe Uddeme, a domain name expert specializing in buy side and sell side brokerage. He has brokered over $64,000,000 worth of domain names.

To learn more about NameExperts visit https://nameexperts.com/

###

Related Articles
Business

Polymer Bearings Market Scenario, Demand with Growth Forecast 2025

Polymer bearings, commonly known as plastic bearings, are the latest development in the bearings industry. A bearing is made up of four different parts: inner race, outer race, cage, and balls. The combination of these parts in unison allows smooth and friction free motion. In polymer bearings, the inner race, the outer race, and the […]
Business

Aviation Asset Management Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

Across the world, the aviation industry is touching new peaks owing to increase in aircraft deliveries, escalation in air passenger traffic and international trade, and development of new models of aircrafts. The aviation industry is built around a number of assets or activities and each of them must be managed effectively to achieve reliability and […]
Business

Electric Heater Market Released with growth, latest trends & forecasts till 2023

editor

Reportsandinsights.com Presents “Electric Heater Market Size, Status and Forecast” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 103 Pages With Detailed Analysis. Description: A typical Electric Heater is usually a coil, ribbon (straight or corrugated), or strip of wire that gives off heat much like a lamp filament. When an electric current flows through […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *