Hindustan Times & Sunil Sethi Design Alliance present India Couture Week 2018

New Delhi, July 9, 2018: The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) is pleased to announce the dates for the country’s most extravagant showcasing of opulence and craft, ‘Hindustan Times and Sunil Sethi Design Alliance present India Couture Week 2018’. The event is powered by RK Jewellers, South Extension.

The country’s most coveted names will bring alive unmitigated splendor from July 25-29, 2018 at the Taj Palace Hotel in the capital.

This lavish five-day affair will showcase top 10 couturiers – Anju Modi, Pallavi Jaikishan, Rahul Mishra, Reynu Taandon, Rohit Bal, Shyamal & Bhumika, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani, and debutants Amit Aggarwal and Falguni & Shane.

The ramp will be enlivened by designers who will set the mood for trends that are significant in a country that loves to celebrate life with sheer abundance, colour, and unabashed shine.

Speaking on the association, Rajeev Beotra, CEO Hindustantimes said, “Hindustantimes is happy to be presenting the FDCI India Couture Week with Sunil Sethi Design Alliance. There is great resonance with our readers as far as fashion and lifestyle space is concerned, and such marqee events are a great platform to showcase Indian design talent before the world.”

Sunil Sethi, President FDCI commented, “This is going to be the 11th Edition of India Couture Week and it is undoubtedly the best fashion event in the country. Our tie-up with the main presenting partner will take this fashion extravaganza to the next level of importance and unprecedented showcasing of the event.”

