Great Manager Institute launches operations in Sri Lanka

Colombo, July 16, 2018: Great Manager Institute, a provider of data based assessment and personalized digital training for managers, seems to be strengthening its global foothold. After setting up operations in India, the Mumbai-based company recently announced the launch of its operations in Sri Lanka. The company has several tech-driven offerings including the Great People Manager Study, Guided Great People Manager Certification Program, Opinion Behavior Mapping & Analytics tool, aimed at developing the people management skills of every manager.

“Managers are the make-or-break stakeholders for any business. They are the most important factor for employee satisfaction and performance”, said Ashwin Srivastava of Great Manager Institute while addressing the launch event at Hilton Hotel, Colombo.

He added, “I believe that every organization should spend on building the people management effectiveness of their managers, much before they spend on domain-specific skill building. Investing in leaders and managers at all levels is essential to business success. With our Certification program, we aim to help organizations work with their managers and help them undergo a personalized and contextualised assessment and learning program, tailored to reflect local culture and practices.”

Today, most of such learning programs happen in a generic nature without understanding specific needs. Some of them do an assessment as well in typical questionnaire formats. However, these formats have certain limitations, such as pre-defining answers to inflexible categories. Great People Manager Certification Platform, on the other hand, claims to use the Opinion Behaviour Mapping and Analytics (OBMA) technology that gives employees the liberty to provide responses in their own words, which the OBMA tool maps onto the concept of Connect, Develop, Inspire; behaviours that are fundamental building blocks of any relationship.

“OBMA can identify patterns in employees’ responses, giving valuable insights that help managers bridge the gap between what is expected and what actually exists”, adds Ashwin.

Besides Great Manager Institute, organizations like PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Colombo Leadership Academy are currently providing managerial training and development programs in Sri Lanka.

Based on a report by World Bank, Sri Lanka’s economy is expected to grow by 4.3% in the medium term, driven by private consumption and investment. Ashwin adds, “Economic growth of a nation is driven by the growth of an individual business. At Great Manager Institute, we believe training and upgrading managers is vital to driving business success.”

Know more about Great Manager Institute on http://www.greatmanagerinstitute.com

Also, this interesting Vision Video talking about 6 trends of the future aligning with GMI’s vision, can be viewed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zg2uNsRohvQ