Experts advice at Formidable Growth in Pulse Oximeters Market Size by 2021

Leading brands like SantaMedical are likely to see high growth rates in the coming years. Experts hail advances in technology, prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and rising number of surgeries as the main reason for the growth. Research in Japan suggests a 6% per year growth rate between 2018 and 2022. America dominated the market with 50% share in 2017.
Related Articles
Smart Healthcare Products 2018- Expected to Grow Owing to the Use of Big Data Solutions , Analytics and Electronic Health Records
Smart Healthcare solutions are also capable of interfacing with hospital systems, viewing medical records, appointment scheduling, waiting lists for hospital appointment and information regarding previous medication records on mobile devices. Scope of the Report: Smart healthcare products are an innovative solution for various complexities faced by healthcare industries. It comprises a range of products that […]
Benefits of wearing Onyx Gemstone Ring
Introduction Onyx colour ranges from almost white to every colour, but the best effects of Onyx Gemstone is derived, if it is of green colour, when it strengthens Planet Mercury. Green Onyx Gemstone is also considered as subsidiary Gemstone of Emerald Gemstone, which is prime Gemstone for Planet Mercury. It has been derived from the […]
‘Golden period’ of post stroke rehabilitation most important
New Delhi, 22nd June 2018: Stroke can hit anyone irrespective of their age. While effective treatment for stroke is evolving in the country, a largely neglected area is the ‘golden period’ of post-stroke rehabilitation. As per estimates, there are more than 1.8 million stroke cases every year in India. Of these, about 15% percent affect […]