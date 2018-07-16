Tech

eShares debuts its leading blockchain based, crypto equity management system for asset owners.



Boca Raton, FL, July 16th, 2018 – ESHARES, After 2 years of development and testing, eShares debuts a powerful, interoperable protocol helping unlock and extract the value in premium assets by sharding and distributing stakeholder and consensus rights with individual assets using smart cap tables, smart contracts and distributed ledger technology. Crypto equity, powered by the eShares protocol, governs the production, distribution, and consumption of value in the decentralized digital economy.
We believe having a powerful, easy to use protocol that allows digital asset owners to securely divide up stakeholdership onchain in a measurable contribution system helping create liquidity, stakeholdership mentality and distribution flexibility. Buy/Sell/Lease transactions can now offer owners the ability to offer contributors the opportunity to acquire small slices in the asset with full transparency using trustless technology like blockchain and cryptocurrency.

Custom built for URL’s and portfolio owners, eShares gives owners the ability to put assets easily onto blockchains, create smart contracts, allocate equity distribution settings, collect payments, publish into multiple marketplaces and exchange with other digital currency. Using CONTRIB eShares is currently being testing and powering over 10,000 premium digital assets such as Handyman.com, Staffing.com and others.

