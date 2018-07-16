Lifestyle

Classy and Contemporary Jewellery by ShipJewel to Gift this Rakhi

This is the time of the year, with the coming of the festive season, brothers and sisters are finding new ideas for the best possible gifts for their loving siblings. What can be a better option than gifting exquisite gold & diamond jewellery on such occasion?
ShipJewel.com has introduced an exclusive Contemporary Precious Jewellery Collection with a price range between Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000, especially for the beloved sisters. Through their marvellous collection, the brand intends to boost unique gifting jewellery in an affordable price range. The collection will offer light subtle jewellery made in 18K gold with diamonds of SI-IJ grade.
So far, this particular market segment was offering jewellery with a varied price range that can often be expensive for customers. To address the demand of affordable and pocket-friendly jewellery, ShipJewel.com has launched its youth-centric collection for the millennials. The brand is speculating on an increase in the purchase of this affordable designer jewellery collection which has been made after a detailed market survey and in line with the latest fashion trends.
Mr. Vaibhav Tyagi, Founder ShipJewel.com says, “Gifting jewellery items has always been a good option but the current trend of gifting exclusive and extraordinary presents to the loved ones is gaining momentum. The gold jewellery items are beautiful treasures that are passed down from generation to generation and hold a sentimental value for most families. For all those people who want to gift lovely jewellery, we have a complete designer range including pendants, earrings, necklaces, rings, bangles, bracelets and other jewellery items that are available in multiple designs and customization options. For those who want to give their gift with a personal touch, personalized jewellery items are also available on ShipJewel Online Jewellery Store”.
About ShipJewel.com
A promising jewellery store which offers customized, unique and thematic jewellery for today’s young and independent women. The company takes pride in selling gold and diamond jewellery that is BIS hallmarked and SGL certified. ShipJewel.com excels in creating bespoke unique jewellery ideal for gifting. The company has gained market stronghold with a very quick turn-around time and a young & exclusive clientele.

