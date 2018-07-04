Business

The Advantages And Development Of ERW Steeel Pipe

Comment(0)

Straight seam high-frequency erw steel pipe has been continuously improved due to advances in technology for more than ten years, so that its application range has been rapidly expanded. Its main advantages are:

a. It does not add any chemical components during the welding process, and its welding quality depends mainly on the quality of the base metal. In recent years, due to the continuous improvement of the quality of hot rolled coils, the quality of the welds has been improved in the pipe making process. Even if the quality of the welds is slightly insufficient, the quality of the entire steel pipe will not be affected.

b. In recent years, due to the advancement of automation technology, the main parameters of resistance welding can be optimized by computer control, so that the welding quality is greatly improved.

c. Has a small residual stress and a high strength.

d. High geometric accuracy, easy to install on site, butt welds and anti-corrosion construction.

e. Short weld bead, which means improved reliability.

f. It has a price advantage, and its price is much lower than that of straight seam double-sided submerged arc welded steel pipe. However, due to the lack of weld quality in straight seam high-frequency electric resistance welded steel pipes, external anti-corrosion treatment is required.

In recent years, straight seam high-frequency electric resistance welded steel pipes have developed rapidly in China, and can produce DN400 steel pipes.

Related Articles
Business

3D Printing Metals Industry 2017 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Study on 3D Printing Metals Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of 3D Printing Metals Market by application (automotive, aerospace & defense, medical & dental), product […]
Business

Soda Ash Market to Accrue Impressively By 2023 with a healthy CAGR 4.9% & USD 23.1 billion by 2018 – 2022

Latest research report on “Global Soda Ash Market 2018 Research Report” now available at a high quality database of MarketResearchFuture.com with market size, share, trends, Competitive and statistical analysis. Market Highlights Soda Ash is anhydrous salt form of sodium carbonate. It is also known as washing soda with molecular formula (Na2CO3). Soda Ash possess inherent […]
Business

Bio Adhesive Market 2018: Share, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends by Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Overview Bio Adhesive polymers are synthetic or natural polymer used to adhere two surfaces. The raw material sources available for Bio Adhesives can be plant based or animal based. Plant-based raw material source include corn, maize, sugar, starch, and others. The ease of availability and cost-efficiency of these sources make them a leading segment […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *