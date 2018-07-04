Real-Time Bioprocess Raman Analyzer Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats 2018 – 2028

Real-Time Bioprocess Raman Analyzer is a vibrational spectroscopic technique used to analyze the crystal structure and molecular vibrations. Real-time Bioprocess Raman analyzers are used to measure metabolic and nutrient concentration in bioprocess in real-time by using the single probe. Raman spectroscopy is most promising real-time process analytical technologies in biopharmaceutical production. It allows measuring both quantity and quality of chemical compounds in the liquid where conventional methods fail to measure. Real-time bioprocess Raman analyzers are used to measure gas, liquid, solids substance and provide real-time quantification measurement for glutamine, glucose, lactate, glutamate, ammonium, viable cell density, osmolality, total cell density and cell viability. Real-time bioprocess Raman analyzers consist of following components: light source, fibre optical Raman probe, spectrograph, detector, optical fibre cable and others. Real-time bioprocess Raman analyzers allow the usage of the optical fibre to measure the distance and immersion probe helps to analyze the liquid medium. This makes real-time bioprocess Raman analyzer more superior in analyzing bioprocess components and concentration changes than MIR and NIR.

Real-Time Bioprocess Raman Analyzer Market: Drivers and Restraints

Raman spectroscopy is used to provide the molecular fingerprint of bioprocessing and biomedical analysis. Along with this, rapid advancement of technologies enabled the usage of Raman spectroscopy in analyzing chemical compounds in biopharmaceutical companies. Other factors like changing government regulations to improve the quality of pharmaceuticals has led to the positive growth of real-time bioprocess Raman analyzers. For example, FDA launched a PAT initiative to encourage the biopharmaceutical manufacturers to adopt the new technologies. Real-time bioprocess Raman analyzers are used to monitor multiple components in cell culture medium and help in the simultaneous prediction of culture parameters. Simultaneous measurement of chemical components in bioprocess solutions, has lead to an increase in the adoption of Raman spectroscopy by the manufacturers. All these factors act as a potential driver in burgeoning growth of real-time bioprocess Raman analyzer market.

A huge cost is incurred in enabling Raman spectroscopy and it has restrained the growth of real-time bioprocess Raman analyzer market.

Real-Time Bioprocess Raman Analyzer Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on End User

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Research Organizations

Others

Real-Time Bioprocess Raman Analyzer Market: Market Overview

Global Real-Time Bioprocess Raman Analyzer market has witnessed a robust growth due to increasing demand for Raman spectroscopy in providing real-time data. Real-Time Bioprocess Raman Analyzer market has a presence of a few players which have a huge market share in developed countries operating at the country level. There are huge opportunities for the untapped markets across the world due to potential benefits of real-time bioprocess Raman analyzer. The key players in the Real-Time Bioprocess Raman Analyzer market are mainly focused on R&D to accelerate the development due to a limited number of manufactures. The future of Real-Time Bioprocess Raman Analyzer market anticipated with double CAGR during forecasting period.

Real-Time Bioprocess Raman Analyzer Market: Region-Wise Overview

Global Real-Time Bioprocess Raman Analyzer market is segmented into the following regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding China & Japan, China, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. North America is dominant in the global real-time bioprocess Raman analyzer market mainly due to the high penetration. In North America, particularly the USA is dominating due to the supportive government regulations. Economic conditions in the APAC region are set to drive the real-time bioprocess Raman analyzer market to new heights. European real-time bioprocess Raman analyzer market is fastest growing region due to high R&D investment in the biopharmaceutical sector. Growth in the Middle East and African region is considerably less when compared to the other regions. However, North America would maintain its position in the real-time bioprocess Raman analyzer market, though, we are anticipating developed economies such as Australia to have the highest growth rate in Real-Time Bioprocess Raman Analyzer market.

Real-Time Bioprocess Raman Analyzer Market: Key Participants

The key participants in the Real-Time Bioprocess Raman Analyzer market mainly include Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc., Resolution Spectra Systems Inc. and others. Companies are mainly focused on R&D to strengthen product development.

