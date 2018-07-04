Business

PropertyNow Offers To Sell House And Advertise Rental Property For Flat Fee

Comment(0)

Logan Reserve, QLD ( webnewswire.com ) July 04, 2018 – PropertyNow is Australia’s oldest agent assisted for sale by owner platform. The company has helped thousands of homeowners sell their home privately and save money in agent commission. For a flat fee of $694, they can list your home for sale on agent-only websites like realestate.com.au and domain.com.au or advertise rental property on rent.com.au for less than $195.

“Real estate commissions can make a huge dent in sale profits; which is why we have come up with a new way of selling and listing rental homes. This new way helps people save money while enlisting the support of a professional and licensed real estate agent,” says a spokesperson for PropertyNow.

The company offers a variety of services that can be utilized without having to pay for them separately. For example, the $694 service fee includes professional signage that’s home-delivered, qualified advice via phone, SMS, and email, printable brochures, and free home evaluation. They also offer to upload photographs of the home and even store inquiries for future reference. “There is no time limit for the listing or ongoing charges added for on-sale homes. For an additional fee, we can list the home on premium websites like allhomes.com.au, set up and manage the homeowner’s social media campaign, and even help with the negotiations,” he adds.

Reluctant homeowners can try the service for free before ‘going live’. PropertyNow allows them to fully create the property listing / preview the system so that owners can be sure they’re happy before paying.

About PropertyNow:

PropertyNow is an Australian for sale by owner platform where homeowners can sell their home privately by listing on exclusive agent-only online listing sites like realestate.com.au and domain.com.au for a flat fee.

For more information, visit http://www.propertynow.com.au/

###

Related Articles
Business

Dynamic Glazing Market 2018: Analysis, Segments, Key Players, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Scenario The growth of the Dynamic Glazing Market can be attributed to the benefits of glass such as reduction in the cost of energy due to controlled day lighting. This glass changes from transparent to translucent, and blocks the wavelengths of light. On the Basis of Technology, the Thermochromic Segment is expected to grow […]
Business

Buy High Rise Apartment to interact with Ariyana Real estate Developer

editor

The Luxurious home is the epitome of standard living and provides the respectable position in the society. Taking the brief look of the outer world, there is the immense demand of the resort apartment. The existence of this apartment is majorly seen in hospitality industry. So, hospitality business owner greets their customers smartly. Sri Lanka […]
Business

LFSH Provides Full Legal Services To International Businesses And Governments In Saudi Arabia

The Law Firm of Salah Al-Hejailan (LFSH) was founded in 1967 by Sheikh Salah Al-Hejailan, CBE. Today the firm has its’ Head Office in Riyadh, with branches in Jeddah and Khobar, and comprising in excess of 35 lawyers and a total of some 60 staff. Sheikh Al-Hejailan was awarded the CBE by Her Majesty Queen […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *