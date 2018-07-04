Sports

PokerLion Launched The Android APP

04th July 2018,Kolkata,Westy Bengal, India : Just in few days PokerLion turn into the most prominent online poker website in India. The poker gaming site is committed for just Indian Players. What’s more, now they have launched the android application for the poker players who love to play poker on their Mobile phone. To play poker on PokerLion through your mobile device, follow these simple steps (if you are already registered with PokerLion, skip to stage 5, under “Playing Poker with PokerLion on Your Mobile”):

Creating An PokerLion Account

1. Open your mobile browser and go to https://www.pokerlion.com
2. Go To the link Download PokerLion APP or follow the Link : http://bit.ly/PokerLionApp
3. Download the App and Install it. Then open the App on your device. If you have already an account then Log In with your email ID and password.
4. If you don’t have created yet then click the Sign Up link. Put your email Id, User Name, Password, and create the account. And start Play Poker Online.

Playing Poker With PokerLion At Your Mobile
5. Log In to your account, go to your Dashboard.
6. Go to “Play Poker Now”
7. Choose your preferred tournament, Register to the game.
8. Learn, Play And Earn…Be a Real Poker Lion Only At PokerLion.

PokerLion also introduced some offers to Poker players of India. If you are new to PokerLion then you can grab the opportunity to avail these exciting offers. Some of the offers are:

• Download the APP and get Rupees 500 as welcome Bonus
• Refer a friend and get Rupees 1000 as Referral Bonus
• 50% Deposit Bonus
• Get a Chance to Participate In Match IPL Season-3

And many more…

