Peter and the Wolf by Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev is a story in music for narrator and orchestra. Considered the greatest piece of classical music ever written for children, Peter and the wolf teaches the listener about the instruments in the symphony orchestra by relating them to characters in the story. For example, in “Peter and the Wolf” the ducks’ theme is played by an oboe, the cat’s theme is played by a clarinet, the grandfather’s theme is played by the bassoon, the wolf’s theme is played by the timpani drums, and lastly, Peter’s theme is played by the strings in the orchestra.

The best recording of Peter and the Wolf is from Maestro Classics and the London Philharmonic Orchestra with narrator Yadu and conductor Stephen Simon. This is the only known recording that includes a complete instrumental version of “Peter and the Wolf” in addition to the story in music with narration. The Maestro Classics CD/MP3 contains extra educational tracks with the conductor of the orchestra, a music and history lesson about Peter and the Wolf & Sergei Prokofiev, a guest performance of “Peter and the Wolf” and “Kalinka” (a traditional Russian folk song) by Trio Voronezh, and a 24-page activity book for kids.

Gluten Free Food Market | Global Report by 2021

Global Gluten Free Food Market: Overview The gluten free food market has risen from strength to strength riding on the back of the soaring popularity of the food type to combat gluten sensitivity in worldwide population. World over, the proliferating demand for gluten free foods among people with celiac diseases has provided a firm base […]
Adult merchant account services

GH-Bill”s adult entertainment payment services The payment industry has evolved over the years, with different payment solutions emerging with the development in technology. Stakeholders in the industry have consequently continue to come up with a wide range of options and solutions to ensure that the needs of merchants and businesses are addressed while taking into […]
Food Processor Market – Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast -2023

Market Scenario: Food processor is the electric appliance which is used for slicing, shredding, mincing, chopping, pureeing and processing at high speed. Some food processors are similar to blenders however blenders with interchangeable blades and disks rather than a fixed blade are becoming popular among consumers. Generally very small amount of liquid is required in […]

