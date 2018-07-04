Business

Packaging Connections give new name to its Newsletter

Comment(0)

Gurugram, India, July 1, 2018 – Packaging Connections newsletter which was first sent
on 18th March 2005 has now completed more than 13 gold years. It has been sent to its
readers without any fail every Tuesday of the week. Among these years it has achieved
global reach of 100 thousand+ packaging professionals across 120+ countries. The
newsletter has got appreciations from many learned professionals worldwide. The original
name of the newsletter was “Good Morning Packaging” which was liked and well accepted
by everyone. To bring some change, it was renamed to “Packaging Connector” during
January 2017 till mid of year 2018. With effect from July 2018 the newsletter has got a new
name as “Packaging Ideas that Inspire”.
We mainly bring you the packaging information that could be useful to you. It may or may
not necessarily be the latest information but sometimes old ideas are also applicable in the
today’s situation. So we can say that we present you packaging ideas that inspire. This is
the reason now the heading of this information bulletin has been changed to “Packaging
Ideas that inspire”, says Sandeep Goyal, CEO, Sanex Packaging Connections Pvt. Ltd. a

Related Articles
Business

All 4 Kids Opens 5 New Store Points with Polar Express

editor

All 4 Kids, a salient baby and kids’ product store in Melbourne, Australia has announced to partner with Polar Express and open five new store points for order pickup in Melbourne very soon. All 4 Kids is a renowned one-stop nursery furniture store based in Melbourne, Australia. The company expands its footprint with the opening […]
Business

World Tea Coffee Expo 2018 to be Held at New Venue Spread Over 2 Floors in Mumbai

editor

6th WTCE to be held from 29th Nov – 1st Dec 2018 at Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai. The unique trade show offers opportunity to explore new frontiers in the hot beverage segment. Mumbai, India, May 1, 2018 — Taking forward its growth saga, the 6th edition of World Tea Coffee Expo, India’s only international trade […]
Business

Data Center Interconnect Market is expected to grow at a Massive CAGR of over 11% during 2018 -2023

Market Highlights: With rapid modernization and digitalization, enterprises are equipped with techniques that enable them to share data among different data centers. Data center interconnect facilitates the easy access and transfer of data and information across different sectors and departments, thereby, channelizing a smooth flow of data towards achievement of IT and business goals. As […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *