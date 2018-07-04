Magnus Group takes prodigious pleasure to invite you to participate in the ‘World Nanotechnology Conference’ scheduled on April 15-17, 2019 in Dubai, UAE.

On this prosperous occasion, our committee takes immense privilege to invite the participants from all over the world to take part in this conference with the theme “Presenting Excellency of Nanotechnology to transform the World”. The conference aims to review their knowledge, experience and share new ideas amongst the professionals, Industrialists and students from research areas of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology and take active part in the interactive discussions and technical sessions at the conference. The conference also provides a space for the companies and the institutions to present their services, products, innovations, innovative ideas and research work & results.
