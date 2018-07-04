Kerstin Florian International’s Anti-aging Skincare Products Fight Fine Lines and Wrinkles

Health and Wellness

Wrinkles, creases, and fine lines occur as a natural part of the aging process. The Kerstin Florian International offers its skincare products in fighting these signs of aging.

[Lake Forest, 7/4/2018] — The aging process can be tough on facial skin. Creases start to form on the face, along with some crow’s feet. The Kerstin Florian International’s anti-aging skincare line feature serums and eye crèmes, among others, formulated for fine lines and wrinkles.

Age-Defying Products

The Kerstin Florian International offers its Caviar Age-Defense Serum. This product is a highly concentrated but lightweight blend of peptides and caviar protein. This mixture dramatically reduces wrinkles and fine lines. It also hydrates, nourishes, and restores a person’s complexion.

This product is rich in caviar, phytoessential actives, and peptides. It is free from parabens, the skincare company shares.

The company also has its Rejuvenating Firming Extract. This extract is a robust blend of natural actives and botanical extracts. The intensive serum restores elasticity, minimizes pores, and refines texture. It leaves a person’s skin visibly firmer.

Targeting the Eyes

The Kerstin Florian International also provides its gentle yet effective Rehydrating Liposome Eye Crème. This daily eye treatment uses advanced liposomes and peptides. This product delivers time-release moisture, antioxidants, as well as anti-inflammatory botanicals to the delicate eye area.

Meanwhile, the Caviar Age-Defense Crème deeply nourishes with its hydrating restorative crème. This product protects and improves skin function. It visibly fights outward signs of cellular damage and aging.

The crème is rich in caviar extract, phytoessential actives, and co-enzyme A. It is also free from parabens.

The skincare company also offers its Correcting Brightening Eye Crème, which is a fast-absorbing treatment. It provides immediate and long-term hydration and radiance. The anti-aging product helps get rid of dark circles, puffiness, wrinkles, and fine lines.

About Kerstin Florian International

Sweden’s nature, energy, and intrinsic connection to wellness inspired Kerstin Florian to blend nature into innovative products and treatments. This inspiration produced experiential treatments with unparalleled results. Her line of products and protocols stem from the four values shown in her holistic approach to skincare. These are peace of mind, regular exercise, proper nutrition, and care of the face and the body.

The products of Kerstin Florian International deliver noticeable results. For further information, go to https://www.kerstinflorian.com/ today.

