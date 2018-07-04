Hola Publishing Expands in the Mexican Market, Calling for New Voices to Share their Stories

Hola Publishing International offers authors publishing and printing services with global distribution.

San Antonio, TX, USA, July 2, 2018 — New publishing and print options for authors are now available in the Mexican market. Hola Publishing International offers authors publishing and printing services with global distribution. The growth of this affordable publishing option has been limited in the Mexico market because printers only offer their services directly to traditional publishers.

With already established digital printing facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, China, India, and Germany, to name a few, Halo Publishing International has recently expanded their Spanish Language Imprint, Hola Publishing, in the Mexican market.

By offering POD (Print on Demand) services, which are a rarity in Mexico, Hola’s goal is to encourage more writers to publish their stories. Authors and organizations no longer face the barrier of having to order 2,000 books. They can place smaller orders ranging from 25 to 1,000 books and receive global distribution to sell their books around the world.

Publisher and CEO, Lisa M. Umina comments, “Our company is set up to work with small self-published authors as well as corporations, embassies, government, non-profits, and universities. Our Mexican authors have been successful;for example, we published the story of Luchandopor mi vida, mi historiaby Clarita Sierra who has been recognized and become a national speaker in schools around Mexico with her best-selling memoir about her son struggling with addiction.”

Cecilia Sotres, Hola’s publishing consultant, adds, “We saw a gap in the Mexican digital print market, and we are so excited to bring new opportunities to Mexico to publish previously unheard voices from throughout the country.”

According to Sotres, “We are at the cutting edge of this industry. We provide global digital distribution for all our books in paperback, hardcover, and e-book. Our authors retain 100% rights to their books.”

Hola Publishing has found a way to reduce barriers to the high costs associated with shipping to Mexico from the United States, and they are proud to offer a product that is produced entirely in Mexico. By streamlining this process, they have been able to reduce turnaround time to 60 days in print while maintaining an extremely high quality finished product.

“The direction we are taking is to collaborate with the corporate world and working with large educational institutes. Printers here in Mexico have open arms about partnering with us to give our customer’s the best pricing and product,” says Umina.

For more information about Hola Publishing, please visit http://www.holapublishing.com or call 55-5250-8519.

Press & Media Contact:

Lisa Michelle Umina, Publisher

Halo Publishing International

1100 NW Loop 410, Suite 700-176,

San Antonio, TX 78213 – USA

+1 877-705-9647

contact@halopublishing.com

http://www.halopublishing.com

http://www.holapublishing.com