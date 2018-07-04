Business

Halifax Used Cars Agency Announces Cash Back Offers for Select Customers

Dartmouth, NS ( webnewswire.com ) July 4, 2018 – Hayden Agencies is a one-stop shop for people looking for used cars in Halifax. They have been offering a wide range of vehicles, including SUVs, trucks, coupes, hatchbacks, sedans, and ATVs, for more than thirty years. The used car dealer has recently announced a slew of discounts, including cash back offers, referral credits, and discounts for select customers.

Potential customers can now get up to $500 off on car loans upon introducing a co-signer. They also get a $500 discount with a friend or family referral to Hayden Agencies. “Students, Department of National Defence Employees, and people who are new to the country get up to a $1000 discount. This discount also extends to people working for Irving,” says a spokesperson for Hayden Agencies.

The Halifax used Cars company is perfect for people with poor credit or those with zero credit history. Besides offering easy financing options, the company also provides a credit rebuilding program exclusively for their customers. Potential buyers looking for a car loan can fill in the online form and get approved within minutes.

Among other benefits offered by Hayden Agencies, includes free delivery anywhere in Canada and a free detailing before the handover. “We’ll offer a full tank on approval and offer a clean MVI. All vehicles sold at the Hayden Agencies go through a 180-point inspection guaranteed to ensure customers that their cars are worth the money and effort,” he adds.

Hayden Agencies sells a wide range of brands, including Chevrolet, Toyota, Kia, Mazda, BMW, Honda, and Hyundai in Halifax.

About Hayden Agencies:

Hayden Agencies is one of the best and the most popular used car dealerships in Halifax. They also offer easy credit options for people with bad credit and no credit situations.

For more information, visit https://haydenagencies.com

