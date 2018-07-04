Business

Haiku Designs is Thrilled to Offer Traditional Japanese Style Tatami Mats Exclusively Made in Taiwan for the American Market

Boulder, CO, – Haiku Designs is one of the most prominent retailers showcasing an exclusive line of furniture online. They are now offering an opportunity to own the traditional Japanese Style floor covering, the Tatami mat made exclusively for Haiku Designs

Haiku Designs has been in business for over 30 years offering an appealing collection of eco-friendly furniture including organic futons, bedroom furniture, dining room furniture, mattress, living room furniture, and much more. Through their quality services and exclusive product range, they’ve earned the valuable trust and satisfaction of their customers throughout the world.

These special Haiku Designs tatami mats are designed in such a manner that they can withstand many years of heavy use. These mats are not only durable but also offer a beautiful touch of beauty and elegance, wherever they are placed. Due to this reason, these mats are must-have for your meditation rooms, bedrooms or martial arts studios. In addition, these mats provide a unique blend of firmness, support, and comfort.

The Haiku Designs tatami mats are manufactured in Taiwan and are also approved and certified by JAL, for sale in the Japanese market further evidence of the quality of construction making the Haiku Designs Tatami mats the best Tatami mats available in the American market today. One unique benefit of these mats is that they do not contain any toxic materials, pesticide powders or chemicals coatings, as do many similar mats made in China. What that means to you is that you can purchase these beautiful Japanese style Tatami mats assured that you are not exposing yourself to chemical toxins, or dangerous pesticides. Haiku is committed to your health and safety as well as the health of the planet. Another feature of the Haiku Designs Tatami mats is that they do not use wafer board or particleboard. These mats are made with natural rush grass exterior, and rice straw foundation which makes them even more durable and completely organic.

Consider Haiku Designs Kaiteki Tatami mats, certified with JAS and JIS standards that can last up to 20 years with proper maintenance.

About the Company

Haiku Designs is an eco-friendly company that offers Modern, Asian, and Contemporary furniture designed to complement and enhance any home environment. You can buy directly online through their website with low-cost or free shipping to anywhere within the United States and Canada. If you prefer to view the products in person, you can enjoy the touch and feel of their furniture products in their retail showroom located in Boulder, Colorado.

