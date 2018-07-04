Business

Derichebourg Atis aéronautique launches collaboration with Hi-Fly Marketing

Comment(0)

Toulouse, 3rd July 2018 – Derichebourg Atis aéronautique, a leading international services provider for the aircraft industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its collaboration with Hi-Fly Marketing, the growing South African company specialising in technical services in the African aviation industry, as its commercial representative for developing its activities through the Sub-Saharan African Region.

Derichebourg Atis aéronautique has chosen Hi-Fly Marketing for their expertise and knowledge of the African market, which offers numerous perspectives of evolution regarding its demography and air traffic. This collaboration aims to bring greater value to African airlines, lessors and financial institutions by offering them after-sales support: continuous airworthiness management, customer representation & delivery assistance, technical assistance for aircraft transition & asset management, knowledge transfer…
Derichebourg Atis aéronautique and Hi-Fly Marketing also share a deep sense of service relying on a long-lasting expertise and the understanding of their customers’ needs, as well as a combined vision for the future of the airline industry.

