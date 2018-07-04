Business

Construction Chemicals Market is Projected to Observe Significant Gains till 2024

The Global Construction Chemicals Market is likely to attain USD 67.61 billion by 2024. It is projected to observe significant gains over the forecast period (2016-2024). The market is driven by rising demand from several end-use industries comprising residential and non-residential & infrastructure. Brisk move towards urbanization along with escalating focus of infrastructure growth in promising economies will stimulate the demand further.

The worldwide construction chemicals market can be segmented by products, end-users, and regions.  Products are concrete admixtures, concrete sealants, concrete adhesives, and protective coatings. Concrete admixtures segment contributed for above 64.7% of the total market volume shares in 2015.

They are extensively used in concrete to improve its physical and chemical properties and are utilized in all types of constructions for instance non-buildings, residential, and non-residential infrastructure. Construction chemicals develop the power of the building structure. It provides superior durability, chemical resistance, and noticeably lowers the water and cement necessity.

End-users in the market encompass residential and non-residential & infrastructure. Non-residential & infrastructure sector accounted more than 60% l revenue shares in 2015. In this sector, construction chemicals find usage in manufacturing and industrial buildings, composition of warehouses, hotels and retail, and office spaces.

Main regional segments in the global construction chemicals market are Asia Pacific, North America Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific was the leading market for construction chemicals in 2015. It was valued close to 45% in terms of value in the same year. India and China are the chief countries in this region accounting for above 50% of the total revenue.

The worldwide construction industry is gradually recovering post the decline in 2008 and 2009. Several European construction companies achieved substantial shares in 2015. The expansion of the construction chemicals industry is directly linked with the intensification of construction market at the global scale.

Market participants are mounting their customer base through strategies counting exhibitions and new product launches. U.S. based Dow Chemical Company is a key participant in this market. The company manufactures an extensive variety of adhesive and sealant products. Other top most players in the market include FOSROC Chemicals India Private Limited, BASF SE, Pidilite Industries Limited, Dow Chemical Company, W.R. Grace & Company, and Sika AG.

