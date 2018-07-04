Tech

Breakthrough Protection Device Designed To Help Dentists Protect Hearing

Custom Dental Ear Plugs Provide Dentists A Way To Stop Rapid Rise Of Tinnitus In The Industry

Big Ear Inc, a company that specializes in products that provide hearing protection, has released The One®Dental Protection Premium Series. The custom dental earplugs were created to prevent dentists from enduring low-level noise that affects hearing while still being able to hear patients and colleagues throughout the day.

The dental industry has seen a spike in dentists developing tinnitus and hearing loss. Due to the equipment used in dental clinics on a daily basis, dentists constantly put their hearing at risk. The One®’s revolutionary design and features allows dentists to eliminate noise while still being able to communicate easily and effectively.

The One®is a set of custom dental ear plugs worn by a dentist while working with patients. The earplugs allow a dentist to hear his or her patients clearly. It also enables a dentist to hear others within the room. The major difference with The One®and other earplugs used by professionals is the feeling that dentists get from the protection device. The One®is light and it doesn’t cause the wearer to miss out on important dialogue with a patient or a colleague. It simple eliminates the sounds that damages hearing over the long-term.

Big Ear’s TheOne®works using two filters. The main filter reduces the sound that enters the device, while the second filter allows natural sound to move through the custom dental earplugs. The second filter makes hearing natural sounds possible until the noise pressure reaches 85 db. Once the figure is reached, the pressure is unable to pass through the device. This is one of the ways the custom dental earplugs prevent dentists from suffering hearing loss.

Throughout the day, dentists are bombarded by natural and unnatural noises that damage hearing. Dentists must hear patients while the sounds of suction and drills ring out all day long. The custom dental earplugs will give dentists the opportunity to eliminate unwanted sounds and preserve their hearing.

TheOne®Premium Series comes with four sets of filters, one set of silicon full stop earplugs, one set of lanyard plugs, one tactical piece for interoffice communication, one lanyard and one premium case.

For more information please visit https://bigearinc.com/product/premium-dentist-custom-earplugs-the-one/.

Contact: Big Ear Inc

Name: Glenn Hood

Website: https://www.bigearinc.com

Email: ghood@bigearinc.com

Phone: 719-271-9081

Address:231 Oleander Mill Dr.

City: Columbia

State: SC

Zip: 29229

Country: United States

