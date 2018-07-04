Business

Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market Research Report – Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2024

The Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this Global Market Share, Size, and Trends.

Bottled water, often called as packaged drinking water comes in various forms including distilled, mineral and other such forms. Bottled water comes in both options of carbonated or non-carbonated and hence it is obligatory to quality test using testing equipment’s, in order to fulfill regulatory requirements and check for safety against any harmful diseases. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates bottled water as a packaged food under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and has established standards of identity and quality for bottled water. FDA has also established good manufacturing practice requirements for processing and bottling drinking water. The report gives an overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth. Additionally, helps to identify and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global bottled water testing equipment market.

The global bottled water testing equipment’s market has gained remarkable growth owing to increasing investments from companies intended for bottled water testing equipment research. Technological advancements in testing equipment is another factor augmenting the demand for bottled water testing equipment market. In the future, the bottled water testing equipment market growth is predicted to boost due to increased testing laboratories’ demand for after-sales service to enhance operational efficiency. However, the high cost of bottled water testing equipment is hindering the market growth.
The report analyses the bottled water testing equipment market based on component, test type, technology, and geography. Based on the component, the market is segmented into instruments, consumables & reagents and reference materials. The bottled water testing components are used for testing the quality and edibility of the bottled water. Based on test type, this market is segmented by microbiological, physical, chemical and radiological. Amongst all test type, the chemical water testing equipment’s are projected to grow at high pace, as they are used on different chemicals like pharmaceutical residues, pesticide pollutants, and toxic by-products. Based on technology, the global bottled water testing equipment’s market is segmented into traditional and rapid technologies. Moreover, the rapid technology is further categorized into chromatography, spectroscopy, testing kits and other technologies.

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:
The global market is studied for key regions such as, North America which includes U.S., Canada and Mexico, Europe which includes Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific which includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific and Rest of the world which includes Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market Is Led By Key Companies:
Some of the key participants in the bottled water testing equipment market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Restek, Accepta and Lamotte Company.
