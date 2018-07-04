2, 3, & 4BHK Best Offer In Godrej Alive Mulund Thane, Mumbai

“Godrej group of builders is developing an ambitious world-class residential project at Mulund Thane Circle that assures plush elegant apartments surrounded by ample greenery and several uber on-premise amenities.”

Great News for real estate investors seeking a potential real estate investment opportunity in Mumbai area. Nationally famous real estate builders, Godrej, has recently announced about the launch of its upcoming residential project at Mulund Thane Circle that promises world-class apartments flanked by lush greenery at a reasonable price. Titled “Godrej Alive”, the project speaks of excellent facilities for physical activities, entertainment and a happier lifestyle.

Located at the premier location of LBS Road, Thane, the new residential project is close enough to access all the modern amenities of a metro easily yet far enough from the hustle-bustle of a busy city. The entire project spans across a sprawling land of 6 acres that will host 8 residential towers with ample open space and huge parking area. 4 towers have been released on Phase 1 and investors can choose from luxury and ultra-luxe apartments ranging from 2 BHK to 4 BHK flats – as per their needs and budget.

“Imagine waking up everyday to the chirping of birds followed by a refreshing Tai Chi session in the lap of nature yet without compromising on the comfort of urban amenities. Well, our upcoming project Godrej Alive will bring to you a new address of happy lifestyle where you can experience the best of both worlds- the goodness of nature and the state of the art facilities of an uber luxury apartment. Investors are in for a treat here,” stated a leading spokesperson from Godrej group of builders.

Godrej Alive Mulund stands out in the city real estate space with its innovative design, grand finish and striking look. The premise opens up with a mind-blowing view with more than 50% open space dedicated to greenery and amazing physical activities like bungee dancing, Tai Chi, air yoga and so on.

Godrej Alive price stated in the table are exclusive of GST and registration. From the price point of view, you need not be worried about whether to make an investment or not as Godrej properties are known for their brilliant infrastructure and innovation this is the fair price and an affordable option. Also, according to the growth in the real estate market around the location of this project, this can be easily seen that the future value of this project and saying more precisely the price of your apartment will be going to increase.

As Godrej Properties is a big name thus home loans are easily approving for this project and it is the time to make full use of this opportunity so that you can secure your future. To get complete detail about price and to get some attractive offers get in touch with us. Use this opportunity to buy a premium house at the heart of the city.

Contact us for best offer about godrej alive mulund

Tell No:- +91-9810047296, 9810009987, ( UK ) + 44 20 3514 5468, (USA) + 646 626 4218

Register For Inquiry fill up the free site visit form :- http://srkresidency.com