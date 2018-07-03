Business

Senior Helpers Charleston Makes Sure Seniors are Not Lonely

Comment(0)

The reliable senior care provider in Charleston aims to make the daily lives of the elderly easier and better through companionship and customized care programs.

[SOUTH CAROLINA, 07/03/2018] – Seniors need more than help; they need company as they age. Senior Helpers Charleston is a reliable company in ensuring a better quality of life for the elderly all throughout the aging process.

“Senior Helpers is the company you can trust when it comes to professional, dependable senior home care in Charleston, South Carolina,” the company shares.

The History as the Purpose

Barry and Amy Smith own the senior home care serving Goose Creek and surrounding areas. They have a deep understanding of the community’s in-home senior care needs. Having watched their grandparents and mothers age and struggle caring for themselves, the Smiths figured offering care services for seniors.

“Now, with Senior Helpers Charleston, The Smiths provide care services that help seniors stay independent, ensure they aren’t lonely, and make their everyday lives a little easier,” the senior care provider says.

A Variety of Senior Care Services

Senior Helpers Charleston also provides companion care. This service provides companionship for seniors wherever they go. Whether it’s to the doctor’s clinics, parks, or malls, the Senior Helpers Charleston’s caregivers make sure to go with the elderly.

The company’s qualified caregivers further offer personal care services, which involve the following:

• Hygiene assistance
• Medication reminders
• Walking support

The elderly care provider also has a wellness watch program, which provides weekly check-ins through phone and semimonthly personal visits from the team visit. This program is suitable for older adults who do not require everyday home care visits but require the assurance of periodic checks for their safety.

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers offers experienced senior in-home care services. The company focuses on ensuring a better quality of life for the elderly and their families. The elderly care provider has dependable and affordable care available at a moment’s notice.

The trusted and respected organization responsibly supports its clients and their families, as well as its employees and surrounding communities. To know more about how Senior Helpers can help, go to https://www.seniorhelpers.com/charleston-sc today.

Related Articles
Business

Paraquat Dichloride Market 2017 Global Top Industry Players Analysis and Forecast to 2023

editor

Paraquat dichloride is a chloride salt of paraquat and is known as 1, 1- dimethyl-4, 4’-bipyridinium. Paraquat dichloride is organic in nature and is classified as a viologen, which is a family of redox – active heterocyclic’s of similar structures. The name of the organic compound is derived from its para position of quaternary nitrogen. […]
Business

Polyisobutylene Market 2018: Share, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends by Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Overview Polyisobutylene (PIB) also known as butyl rubber is a polymer of isobutylene widely used in the manufacturing of tires & tubes and lubricants due to improved performance and gas impermeability. PIB is segmented by low & medium molecular weight PIB and high molecular weight PIB. High molecular weight PIB is most widely used […]
Business

Global Rubber Hose: Market Overview and Future Opportunities by 2026

editor

New York May 2018(Press Release) – The report comprises value chain analysis for each of the product segments. Value chain analysis offers in depth information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for Rubber Hose Market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *