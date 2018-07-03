Senior Helpers Charleston Makes Sure Seniors are Not Lonely

The reliable senior care provider in Charleston aims to make the daily lives of the elderly easier and better through companionship and customized care programs.

[SOUTH CAROLINA, 07/03/2018] – Seniors need more than help; they need company as they age. Senior Helpers Charleston is a reliable company in ensuring a better quality of life for the elderly all throughout the aging process.

“Senior Helpers is the company you can trust when it comes to professional, dependable senior home care in Charleston, South Carolina,” the company shares.

The History as the Purpose

Barry and Amy Smith own the senior home care serving Goose Creek and surrounding areas. They have a deep understanding of the community’s in-home senior care needs. Having watched their grandparents and mothers age and struggle caring for themselves, the Smiths figured offering care services for seniors.

“Now, with Senior Helpers Charleston, The Smiths provide care services that help seniors stay independent, ensure they aren’t lonely, and make their everyday lives a little easier,” the senior care provider says.

A Variety of Senior Care Services

Senior Helpers Charleston also provides companion care. This service provides companionship for seniors wherever they go. Whether it’s to the doctor’s clinics, parks, or malls, the Senior Helpers Charleston’s caregivers make sure to go with the elderly.

The company’s qualified caregivers further offer personal care services, which involve the following:

• Hygiene assistance

• Medication reminders

• Walking support

The elderly care provider also has a wellness watch program, which provides weekly check-ins through phone and semimonthly personal visits from the team visit. This program is suitable for older adults who do not require everyday home care visits but require the assurance of periodic checks for their safety.

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers offers experienced senior in-home care services. The company focuses on ensuring a better quality of life for the elderly and their families. The elderly care provider has dependable and affordable care available at a moment’s notice.

The trusted and respected organization responsibly supports its clients and their families, as well as its employees and surrounding communities. To know more about how Senior Helpers can help, go to https://www.seniorhelpers.com/charleston-sc today.